NASCAR Future Takes Uncertain Turn for Brad Keselowski Amid Trackhouse Links

Brad Keselowski’s NASCAR future remains uncertain after his departure from RFK Racing left him searching for his next opportunity ahead of the 2027 Cup Series season. Trackhouse Racing has emerged as a possible destination, but team owner Justin Marks has made it clear that the organization has no full-time Cup Series seat available for next year.

Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi explained why the Keselowski-Trackhouse connection continues to attract attention despite the limited openings in the driver market.

Keselowski has held talks with multiple teams, but having conversations does not guarantee a deal. With most NASCAR Cup Series teams already committed to their drivers and sponsors, the 2012 champion faces a difficult decision about his next move.

Brad Keselowski NASCAR Future Remains Uncertain

Bianchi said Keselowski has been actively exploring opportunities since his situation with RFK Racing changed.

“Now, Brad is very adamant that he has had conversations and there are opportunities out there,” Bianchi said. “And I know he’s had conversations. I know he’s spoken to teams, multiple teams, about potential opportunities out there. But there’s a difference between talking to people and having a real, tangible opportunity before you to do something next year.”

Bianchi explained that most NASCAR Cup Series teams have already settled their driver lineups. Sponsors have also committed to particular drivers, making late changes difficult as the offseason approaches.

He said Keselowski’s departure from RFK Racing removed the restrictions surrounding discussions with other teams.

“What Saturday did, though, was make it clear that Brad is now effectively a free agent. He is somebody that you can go and have a tangible conversation with. And if you want to sign them, you can.”

However, Bianchi said it remains unclear whether those discussions will produce an agreement before the Daytona 500 in February.

Trackhouse Racing Emerges as Possible Destination

Trackhouse Racing continues to attract attention as a possible destination for Keselowski. Bianchi believes the organization could benefit from his experience and knowledge of the competition side of NASCAR.

He also discussed a possible arrangement involving Keselowski purchasing an ownership stake, racing part-time in the Project 91 car in 2027 and pursuing a full-time Cup Series return in 2028.

Bianchi said the decision would force Keselowski to choose between immediate racing opportunities and long-term ownership.

“Trackhouse is the one name that keeps coming up, because if you look at kind of what they need in terms of the competition side and what Brad brings in his strengths, it seems like a perfect match. It’s like peanut butter and jelly. They just go right together.”

However, Trackhouse owner Justin Marks has confirmed the team has no full-time Cup Series opening for 2027.

Bianchi also pointed to possible changes in 2028. Connor Zilisch is expected to leave Trackhouse for Hendrick Motorsports, while Shane van Gisbergen and Ross Chastain are approaching contract decisions.

Those situations could create opportunities, although neither guarantees a seat for Keselowski.

Brad Keselowski Could Consider Truck Series Move

Another option involves Keselowski stepping away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition for a season and racing in the Truck Series.

Bianchi noted Keselowski’s interest in competing full-time in the Truck Series and pursuing a championship in NASCAR’s three national series.

“Reading between the lines and based on what Brad did say in his press conference on Saturday, going to run full time in the Truck Series and winning a championship there and becoming the first driver to win a championship in all three national series, that certainly is appealing to him.”

Bianchi suggested a Truck Series campaign in 2027 could help Keselowski prepare for another Cup Series opportunity in 2028.

However, stepping away from full-time Cup racing would require a major decision from the 2012 champion.

“It would necessitate that Brad be willing to kind of step back for 27 and, you know, stand on the sidelines.”

Bianchi also questioned whether Keselowski would want to sacrifice a year of his remaining driving career while pursuing a longer-term opportunity.

For now, Keselowski’s NASCAR future remains unresolved. Trackhouse Racing offers a possible long-term fit, but its lack of a 2027 full-time seat leaves the former Cup champion with difficult decisions as the offseason continues.