NASCAR Hall of Famer Questions Kyle Larson’s 49-Point Lead as Championship Pressure Builds

Kyle Larson holds a 49-point lead in the NASCAR Cup Series Chase, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes the championship race remains far from over.

With four races left, the Hendrick Motorsports driver leads Denny Hamlin by 49 points, Christopher Bell by 51, Chase Briscoe by 65, Ryan Blaney by 85, and Joey Logano by 92.

The gap looks comfortable, but Earnhardt Jr. believes the upcoming races at Phoenix, Talladega, and Martinsville offer Larson’s rivals a chance to close in. He also warned that stage points and pit stop mistakes could quickly change the standings.

As the NASCAR playoffs approach their final stretch, Larson faces a demanding test against several drivers with strong records at the remaining tracks.

NASCAR Chase Standings Put Kyle Larson Under Pressure

Earnhardt Jr. discussed Larson’s lead and the championship battle, explaining why the current points gap does not guarantee a title.

“Now, 49 points ahead. Don’t think it’s a big deal. I mean, you got Denny Hamlin at 49, Christopher Bell at 51, Chase Briscoe 65 back. And then Ryan Blaney is 85 back, Joey Logano 92 back.”

He identified Phoenix, Talladega, and Martinsville as key opportunities for Blaney and Logano to reduce the gap before Homestead.

“You’re coming up on Phoenix, Talladega, and Martinsville. That’s a chance for Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano to throw their final Hail Mary. This is it.”

He believes strong results across those three races could bring the two drivers within 15 or 20 points of Larson before the final event.

Hamlin, Bell and Briscoe sit closer to the lead and need fewer strong results to challenge Larson. Earnhardt Jr. said those three drivers could regain contention within a week if Larson loses ground.

NASCAR Playoffs Could Turn on Stage Points and Pit Stops

Earnhardt Jr. warned that even a strong finish might not protect Larson if he misses out on valuable stage points or loses time on pit road.

“Right now, they’re perfect. Their pit stops are great. Everything’s great. Car’s great.”

However, he pointed out that other drivers in the Chase have lost positions after slow pit stops or returned to pit road for repairs. Those problems could cost Larson stage points and allow his rivals to make up ground.

“And one of these other drivers, Denny, Christopher Bell, or Briscoe, gets a great stage at 10 points. That’s a big chunk right there,” Earnhardt Jr. said.

He added that a few poor stages could allow the chasing drivers to close the gap quickly, even if Larson still finishes well.

“It’s very compelling; it looks like it’s a runaway for Larson, but it’s still, to me, when I look at these numbers, this is a tight race to me. It looks like it’s still anybody’s.”

Kyle Larson Faces Tough NASCAR Tracks at Talladega and Martinsville

Earnhardt Jr. believes the remaining tracks could create more problems for Larson than the points standings suggest.

Phoenix gives Larson a chance to maintain or extend his lead, but Earnhardt Jr. expects tougher challenges from drivers like Hamlin and the Penske racers. Talladega is another concern because Larson’s No. 5 team has struggled there.

“He wants to go to Phoenix and extend that because Dega is a problem,” Earnhardt Jr. said.

He added that Larson would feel more comfortable leaving Talladega with a 30- to 40-point lead.

Martinsville also presents a challenge. Although Larson has improved at the short track, Earnhardt Jr. believes Hamlin, Bell and Blaney have traditionally performed better there.

“When I think about Martinsville, I think about Christopher Bell. I think about Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney. I don’t think about Larson,” he said.

Earnhardt Jr. expects Phoenix to offer Larson a chance to hold his position, while Talladega and Martinsville give his rivals stronger opportunities to attack.

As the NASCAR Cup Series Chase continues, Larson’s 49-point lead remains significant, but the next three races could reshape the championship standings before the field reaches Homestead.