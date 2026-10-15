NASCAR Cup Series Driver Fires Fresh Warning at Carson Hocevar After Feud Takes Another Turn

A NASCAR Cup Series driver has reignited his feud with Carson Hocevar after making new comments about the Spire Motorsports driver’s conduct on the track.

Brad Keselowski spoke to reporter Kelly Crandall before the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, explaining why Hocevar gets under other drivers’ skin.

The RFK Racing co-owner pointed to what he called “intentional accidents,” adding another chapter to their ongoing dispute.

The tension began at Darlington Raceway during the opening race of the 2026 Chase, when contact between the two drivers sent Keselowski into the wall.

Since then, both men have made pointed comments about each other, keeping the NASCAR feud in the spotlight as the playoffs continue.

NASCAR Cup Series Driver Brad Keselowski Explains Carson Hocevar Feud

Asked whether Hocevar differs from other drivers who have upset their rivals, Keselowski said he could only speak for himself.

“I don’t know, Kelly,” Keselowski said. “It’s hard for me to give a great answer on that because I don’t think about him that much. I have an answer on why he gets under other people’s skin. Yeah, you know, it’s hard. I don’t know that I can’t speak for everyone else. I can speak for myself, which is that there are a lot of intentional accidents that are a big differentiator.”

His comments refer to the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, the opening race of the 2026 Chase. After several laps of close racing through Turns 3 and 4, Hocevar made contact with the left-rear of Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford. The hit sent Keselowski into the wall before he spun.

Keselowski finished 23rd, while Hocevar finished 11th.

After the race, Keselowski made his frustration clear when asked about the contact.

“Oh yeah, he ran into me,” he said.

Asked whether the two drivers had a history, Keselowski replied, “There will be.” He later delivered a direct warning to the Spire Motorsports driver.

“His day’s coming. It’s coming hard. Watch out, Carson.”

Carson Hocevar Responds as NASCAR Feud Continues

Hocevar has described the Darlington incident as aggressive racing rather than a deliberate attempt to wreck Keselowski. He explained that the drivers had raced closely for several laps and that contact could happen under those conditions.

He has not offered the kind of clear apology some veteran drivers expect after such incidents. The disagreement has continued through the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Last week, Hocevar was asked about reports concerning Keselowski’s departure from RFK Racing. His response showed little concern about the veteran’s next move.

“I have no idea,” Hocevar said. “I’m not gonna lie, I don’t really give a shit. You know, obviously, hopefully he lands somewhere, but I don’t really care. I don’t put any emphasis on it.”

When asked whether the news surprised him, Hocevar added, “I’m not.”

The exchange heightened tension between the two NASCAR Cup Series drivers. Both men made their comments in response to reporters’ questions, but their words have kept the feud in the public eye.

A later incident at Kansas also prompted speculation about possible payback after Hocevar became involved in a multi-car crash. However, both drivers largely played down claims of intentional retaliation in their post-race comments.

NASCAR Chase Playoffs Keep Keselowski and Hocevar in Focus

Keselowski’s latest comments suggest he sees the dispute as more than a disagreement over hard racing. His reference to “intentional accidents” explains what he believes separates Hocevar from other aggressive competitors.

However, Keselowski made clear that he could not speak for everyone in the garage. His comments reflected his own view of the Spire Motorsports driver.

Hocevar, meanwhile, has continued to defend his approach to close racing and has shown little interest in an extended public exchange with Keselowski.

The NASCAR Cup Series feud remains unresolved as the 2026 Chase playoffs continue. Keselowski has made it clear he hasn’t forgotten the Darlington incident, while Hocevar hasn’t backed away from his position.

Their previous contact, public warnings, and recent comments have kept both drivers under scrutiny. Any future on-track incident between them is likely to attract further attention as the NASCAR Cup Series season moves forward.