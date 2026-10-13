NASCAR Legend Raises Red Flags Over Carson Hocevar’s Troubling Behavior

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett sees a bright future for Carson Hocevar but believes the young driver risks holding himself back through his aggressive approach. The 1999 Cup Series champion praised Hocevar’s talent and Spire Motorsports’ steady progress, but stressed that better on-track decisions will be key to his growth and long-term success in NASCAR.

Speaking to Express U.S. Sports at the Great Sports Legends Dinner, Jarrett explained why Hocevar must balance aggression with patience.

His comments followed a controversial incident involving Ryan Blaney at Bristol Motor Speedway, where contact between the two drivers led to a post-race confrontation.

Jarrett believes Hocevar’s approach could affect his results and relationships with other NASCAR drivers.

Dale Jarrett Explains What Carson Hocevar Must Change

Jarrett said he enjoys watching Hocevar race but believes the 23-year-old needs to improve his decision-making to reach his full potential.

“Well, I don’t know about all the antics. I love his driving style.”

He also praised Hocevar’s impact on NASCAR and highlighted Spire Motorsports’ progress, the team that fields Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet.

“I like what he does for the sport. I think better decision-making will make him a tremendous star, not only with the fans, but in the points standings each week. He has the talent to be a real star. It takes more than just the talent, though. You obviously need a good team; he has that. They’re getting better as a young team, but you also have to change your decision-making.”

Jarrett stressed that Hocevar does not need to abandon his aggressive approach. Instead, he wants the driver to understand when taking risks makes sense.

“Every single move can’t be made with the idea that, okay, I’m gonna … go for broke. You can’t have that decision-making in every race. There’s some times that, yes, it warrants that, and you need to do it, but not all the time.”

Ryan Blaney Incident Raises NASCAR Driver Concerns

Hocevar’s contact with Blaney during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol on September 19, 2026, became a major talking point.

With about 43 laps remaining, Hocevar made contact with Blaney while the two drivers battled for position. The incident sent Blaney into the wall, leaving the Team Penske driver with a 33rd-place finish. Hocevar recovered to finish third.

The disagreement continued after the race on pit road. Blaney grabbed Hocevar’s firesuit during the confrontation, and Hocevar responded with punches that knocked Blaney to the ground. NASCAR did not penalize either driver.

Jarrett said the Bristol incident damaged the trust Hocevar needs from his competitors, especially because it involved a leading driver during a critical playoff race.

“I think he’s lost trust from a lot of drivers out there,” Jarrett said. “[Before] Bristol a few weeks ago, none of his run-ins had been with the higher echelon in the sport, one of the top five drivers in a critical situation in the Chase race.”

Jarrett also warned that other drivers could respond to Hocevar’s actions on the track.

“And so I think that everyone’s kind of had enough of that right now. I think he’s gonna be receiving some of the payback. It might not be that they’re gonna wreck him, they’re just gonna make his life miserable on the racetrack. And you’ve gotta have that cooperation from your fellow drivers at some point in time.”

Hocevar had also been involved in an incident with Brad Keselowski at Darlington earlier in September. After Keselowski spun, Hocevar reportedly responded, “Yeah, he spun. I don’t know what happened. He spun.”

Ned Jarrett’s NASCAR Legacy Offers a Lesson

Jarrett used his father, Ned Jarrett, as an example of how a NASCAR driver could race aggressively while maintaining respect for competitors.

Ned Jarrett won 50 Cup Series races and two championships during the 1960s. Known as “Gentleman Ned,” he earned respect from fellow drivers, including Richard Petty.

“My dad, in a short period of time in the Cup Series, won 50 races, two championships in the 60s, and had a lot of wins,” Dale Jarrett said.

“He did it with aggressiveness at the right time. But he also had huge respect for the people, whether it was Richard Petty, or Curtis Turner, or whoever it may have been at the time that he was racing. He had respect for them, and I think that you have to understand that.”

Jarrett believes Hocevar needs to adopt a similar approach as he continues to develop his NASCAR career.

“But that word, respect, is something that has to get back into Hocevar’s mindset a little bit. My dad was one of the best at doing that and not making everyone mad. Getting a nickname, ‘gentleman,’ that’s hard to live up to.”

Hocevar earned NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year honors in 2024 and secured a Cup victory at Talladega in 2026. His speed and Spire Motorsports’ progress have given him opportunities to compete at the front.

However, Jarrett’s comments highlight the importance of making smarter decisions during races. Hocevar’s ability to manage risk and rebuild trust with fellow drivers will remain important as he pursues more NASCAR Cup Series victories.