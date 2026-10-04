NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase Standings Gets Major Shakeup After Las Vegas

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase standings saw a major shift after Saturday’s Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After the fourth race of the Chase, Sheldon Creed extended his points lead.

Creed entered Las Vegas with an 11-point advantage over second place Justin Allgaier. Following a 13th-place finish in the Focused Health 302, Creed’s points lead grew to 19 points over new second place driver Carson Kvapil.

The major story leaving Las Vegas was Allgaier.

Allgaier was involved in a crash on the restart to begin Stage 2 with fellow Chase contender Brandon Jones. The two collided in turns 1 and 2, destroying both cars and forcing them to the garage.

Allgaier’s No. 7 made repairs and got him back on the track but he ultimately posted a 34th-place finish after being 145 laps down.

With five races remaining in the Chase, Allgaier slipped from second to fourth in the points standings and now trails Creed by 31 points.

Kvapil gained ground on Creed in the fight for the championship as he moved into second in the standings after finishing runner-up at Las Vegas. Jesse Love bumped himself up to third in the standings, now 22 points behind Creed for the championship lead.

Corey Day captured the win in Saturday’s Focused Health 302. The win shrunk Day’s deficit to the championship lead as he trails Creed by 41 points with five races remaining.

The second half of the Chase field, seventh through 12th, face a points deficit of more than a full race (76 points or higher). That includes Taylor Gray, Sammy Smith, Austin Hill, Parker Retzlaff, Brandon Jones and Rajah Caruth.

Updated NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase Standings

Here is the updated standings for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series after the Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas:

Sheldon Creed — LEADER Carson Kvapil — (-19) Jesse Love — (-22) Justin Allgaier — (-31) Corey Day — (-41) Sam Mayer — (-52) Taylor Gray — (-91) Sammy Smith — (-94) Austin Hill — (-100) Parker Retzlaff — (-117) Brandon Jones — (-129) Rajah Caruth — (-146)

Corey Day Captures Thrilling Las Vegas Win Over Carson Kvapil

En route to his third win in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Corey Day had to fend off a formidable challenge from Carson Kvapil.

As the two jockeyed for the top spot in the closing laps of the Focused Health 302, they gave the fans in “Sin City” a show.

With 11 circuits remaining around the 1.5-mile track, Kvapil powered his No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet past Day’s No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. One lap later, Day worked his way past Kvapil to regain command of the race.

After finding some momentum on the top line of the racetrack, Day battled tooth and nail with Kvapil but ultimately got the better of the exchange as he was the first to cross the start/finish line when the checkered flag flew.

Kvapil had to settle for second. Jesse Love finished third, followed by Brent Crews in fourth and Taylor Gray rounded out the top five.

It was Day’s third career NOAPS win and third of the 2026 season. He won earlier this year at Talladega Superspeedway for his first career win and later won at Dover Motor Speedway for his second victory.