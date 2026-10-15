NASCAR Team Boss Fires Back at Critics as Dodge Return Questions Grow

Kaulig Racing CEO Chris Rice has hit back at critics following reports that Dodge is close to returning to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027. Rice defended his work with team owner Matt Kaulig and said both men remain committed to bringing Dodge and Ram back to NASCAR.

On SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Thursday, Rice addressed a report from The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi that Dodge was on track to return for the Daytona 500. However, Rice offered no new details about a possible deal and said several hurdles remain.

He also pushed back against fans who want regular updates, stressing that he does not owe the public details about private talks. No official announcement has confirmed Dodge’s return.

NASCAR Dodge Return Report Sparks Chris Rice’s Angry Response

Rice said social media criticism had frustrated him, especially claims that he had misled fans about Dodge’s possible return to NASCAR.

“I’m gonna say this because the one thing that even my social media guy that helps me, we talked about a little bit, you know, the one thing that I dislike about social media is how can you call somebody a liar when I’m gonna tell you the same thing I told you five months ago,” Rice said.

He stressed that he and Kaulig remained committed to bringing Dodge and Ram back to NASCAR.

“There are not two more people that want Dodge, Ram, everybody in the sport more than Matt Kaulig and myself. Have we been working diligently to try to get it done? Absolutely.”

Rice also welcomed the attention surrounding the report and said he understood Bianchi’s role in covering developments in NASCAR.

Dodge last competed in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2012, when Brad Keselowski won the championship with Team Penske. The reported 2027 return would add a fourth manufacturer to the series alongside Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota.

NASCAR Cup Series Dodge Deal Still Faces Major Hurdles

According to Bianchi’s report, Dodge is exploring an arrangement with ECR Engines, the engine shop linked to Richard Childress Racing. The report indicated that the engines would need to be technically distinct from Chevrolet power units.

Kaulig Racing is widely expected to become Dodge’s main Cup Series team if the reported plan moves forward. However, Rice said several steps remain before the project becomes a reality.

“We’re at the same spot we have been months past. We got a lot of people to check off the list to make things happen.”

Rice explained that Kaulig Racing would prefer to develop its own engine program but remains open to other options as it works through the requirements.

“We want to start our own engine program, right, but in the meantime, how do you make it work? And that is the loopholes and the hurdles we’ve been jumping through.”

He added that the hurdles had gotten smaller but hadn’t disappeared.

“They have gotten smaller, but they’re still the same. Kaulig Racing is jumping the hurdles as fast as we can go.”

Rice also said Dodge and Ram would announce any plans on their own timeline if they decide to move forward.

Chris Rice Rejects Pressure for NASCAR Return Updates

Rice questioned why critics expected him to share details about the ongoing discussions, saying his obligations were to the parties involved in the project.

“Why do I have to come on here and tell anybody anything? Like that’s the first and foremost thing. Why do I have to say anything to anybody?”

He continued: “I don’t owe it. I owe it to Matt Kaulig. I owe it to Ram. I owe it to Dodge.”

Rice said he wanted to share more information but did not have every answer himself. He also referenced the late Dale Earnhardt while responding to the backlash.

“Dale Earnhardt said this: ‘Boos are good.’ And that’s what I’m getting right now is a bunch of boos, and that’s fine. One day we’ll get the cheers.”

The Kaulig Racing CEO also confirmed he had not spoken with Keselowski about a potential Dodge seat if the manufacturer returns.

For now, the NASCAR Dodge return remains unconfirmed. Neither Dodge, Stellantis, nor Kaulig Racing has made an official announcement. Rice’s comments show the team is still working toward the goal, but the timeline, engine plan, and final structure remain unresolved.