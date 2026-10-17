Who’s On the Pole for Saturday’s race at Phoenix? Full Results

The NASCAR field is officially set for Saturday’s O’Reilly Series Race at Phoenix Raceway.
Richard Childress Racing’s Jesse Love set the fastest lap during qualifying for the Timberland Pro 200 with Brandon Jones completing the front row.
William Sawalich, Sheldon Creed and Taylor Gray rounded out the top five.
The O’Reilly Series Chase Heats Up
With just four races left in the 2026 Championship hunt, the O’Reilly Series field is starting to feel the pressure.
Sheldon Creed, who will line up fourth at Phoenix, sits atop the standings with Jesse Love and Corey Day just two and seven points behind, respectively. Veteran Justin Allgaier sits 15 points back in the fourth position.
Full Starting Lineup at Phoenix
1. Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
2. Brandon Jones, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3. William Sawalich, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4. Sheldon Creed, No. 00 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
5. Taylor Gray, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6. Rajah Caruth, No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
7. Nick Sanchez, No. 87 Peterson Racing Group Chevrolet
8. Brent Crews, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9. Sammy Smith, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
10. Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
11. Corey Day, No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12. Ryan Sieg, No. 39 RSS Racing Chevrolet
13. Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
14. Blaine Perkins, No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
15. Anthony Alfredo, No. 96 Viking Motorsports Chevrolet
16. Carson Kvapil, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
17. Dean Thompson, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
18. Parker Retzlaff, No. 99 Viking Motorsports Chevrolet
19. Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
20. Leland Honeyman Jr., No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet
21. Kyle Sieg, No. 28 RSS Racing Chevrolet
22. Jeb Burton, No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
23. Josh Williams, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet
24. Patrick Rodgers, No. 53 Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet
25. Andrew Patterson, No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
26. Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Ford
27. Patrick Staropoli, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
28. Ryan Ellis, No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet
29. Jake Finch, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
30. Lavar Scott, No. 45 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
31. Connor Mosack, No. 43 SPS Racing Chevrolet
32. Josh Bilicki, No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet
33. Dawson Cram, No. 47 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet
34. Garrett Smithley, No. 0 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet
35. Sam Mayer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
36. Harrison Burton, No. 24 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
37. Brad Perez, No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet
38. Joey Gase, No. 55 Joey Gase Motorsports Ford
The O’Reilly Series’ Timberland Pro 200 at Phoenix Raceway is set to go green at 7:30 p.m. ET. The event kicks off a multi-year partnership between NASCAR and Timberland Pro.
Who’s On the Pole for Saturday’s race at Phoenix? Full Results