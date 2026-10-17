Who’s On the Pole for Saturday’s race at Phoenix? Full Results

The NASCAR field is officially set for Saturday’s O’Reilly Series Race at Phoenix Raceway.

Richard Childress Racing’s Jesse Love set the fastest lap during qualifying for the Timberland Pro 200 with Brandon Jones completing the front row.

William Sawalich, Sheldon Creed and Taylor Gray rounded out the top five.

The O’Reilly Series Chase Heats Up

With just four races left in the 2026 Championship hunt, the O’Reilly Series field is starting to feel the pressure.

Sheldon Creed, who will line up fourth at Phoenix, sits atop the standings with Jesse Love and Corey Day just two and seven points behind, respectively. Veteran Justin Allgaier sits 15 points back in the fourth position.

Full Starting Lineup at Phoenix

1. Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

2. Brandon Jones, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3. William Sawalich, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4. Sheldon Creed, No. 00 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

5. Taylor Gray, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6. Rajah Caruth, No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

7. Nick Sanchez, No. 87 Peterson Racing Group Chevrolet

8. Brent Crews, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9. Sammy Smith, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

10. Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

11. Corey Day, No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12. Ryan Sieg, No. 39 RSS Racing Chevrolet

13. Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

14. Blaine Perkins, No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

15. Anthony Alfredo, No. 96 Viking Motorsports Chevrolet

16. Carson Kvapil, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

17. Dean Thompson, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

18. Parker Retzlaff, No. 99 Viking Motorsports Chevrolet

19. Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

20. Leland Honeyman Jr., No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet

21. Kyle Sieg, No. 28 RSS Racing Chevrolet

22. Jeb Burton, No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

23. Josh Williams, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet

24. Patrick Rodgers, No. 53 Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet

25. Andrew Patterson, No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

26. Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Ford

27. Patrick Staropoli, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

28. Ryan Ellis, No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet

29. Jake Finch, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

30. Lavar Scott, No. 45 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

31. Connor Mosack, No. 43 SPS Racing Chevrolet

32. Josh Bilicki, No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet

33. Dawson Cram, No. 47 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet

34. Garrett Smithley, No. 0 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet

35. Sam Mayer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

36. Harrison Burton, No. 24 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

37. Brad Perez, No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet

38. Joey Gase, No. 55 Joey Gase Motorsports Ford

The O’Reilly Series’ Timberland Pro 200 at Phoenix Raceway is set to go green at 7:30 p.m. ET. The event kicks off a multi-year partnership between NASCAR and Timberland Pro.