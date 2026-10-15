NASCAR Phoenix Weather Forecast: Will Rain Impact This Weekend’s Races?

NASCAR heads to Phoenix Raceway this weekend with three days of racing on the schedule, but the forecast is raising a few questions about what drivers and fans can expect.

Rain isn’t the biggest concern heading into the weekend. Strong winds could make Friday particularly challenging, while a chance of showers enters the picture Saturday and Sunday.

With the NASCAR Cup Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Craftsman Truck Series all scheduled to compete, here’s what the latest forecast means for the Oct. 16-18 race weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR Phoenix Weather Forecast for Friday, Oct. 16

Friday could bring the most difficult weather conditions of the weekend, and not because of rain.

The forecast calls for a high near 90 degrees, with occasional clouds and sustained easterly winds of 20 to 30 mph. Gusts could exceed 40 mph.

Those winds are worth watching, particularly with the Craftsman Truck Series scheduled to practice, qualify and race Friday. Strong gusts could complicate car handling, especially as drivers navigate traffic or adjust to changing conditions throughout the afternoon.

Friday’s on-track schedule (all times Eastern):

3:30 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series practice

4:35 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series qualifying

7:30 p.m.: Zero Carbon Bioethanol 150 Powered by POET (FS2)

Conditions should ease somewhat overnight, with a low near 69 degrees and winds of 10 to 20 mph.

NASCAR Phoenix Weather Forecast for Saturday, Oct. 17

Saturday brings a noticeable cooldown, along with the first mention of possible rain.

The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 78 degrees and a slight chance of a rain shower. Easterly winds are expected at 10 to 20 mph.

It’s an important day at Phoenix, with Cup Series practice and qualifying joining the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race on the schedule.

Saturday’s key on-track events (all times Eastern):

2 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series practice

3:05 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying

4:30 p.m.: Cup Series practice

5:35 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

7:30 p.m.: Timberland PRO 200 (The CW)

11 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100

The slight shower chance doesn’t necessarily mean NASCAR will face delays, but it does give teams another variable to monitor during a busy afternoon and evening.

Saturday night is expected to remain cloudy, with a slight chance of showers, a low near 67 degrees and winds of 5 to 10 mph.

Will Rain Affect Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Race at Phoenix?

Sunday’s forecast is relatively encouraging for the Cup Series, although rain cannot be ruled out entirely.

The Freeway Insurance 500 is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 18, with television coverage on USA Network.

The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a high near 84 degrees, with east-northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph. There is a slight chance of a rain shower.

That is far from a washout forecast. Still, even a passing shower could interrupt on-track activity if it reaches the speedway during the race.

Sunday evening should bring a low near 66 degrees, with mostly clear skies, a few passing clouds and a slight chance of a shower.

For now, the bigger weather story at Phoenix may be Friday’s powerful winds rather than Sunday’s rain chances. But with three national NASCAR series competing across the weekend, conditions will be worth watching right through the Cup Series checkered flag.