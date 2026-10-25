Hundreds of Ricky Bobbys Descend on Talladega in Wild NASCAR Spectacle

Talladega Superspeedway has never been a place where NASCAR fans do anything halfway. But Saturday night, the track looked like it had been taken over by Ricky Bobby himself. Hundreds of times over.

On Oct. 24, hundreds of fans dressed as Will Ferrell’s iconic character from “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” gathered on the track for an attempt at a Guinness World Record.

The goal? Set the record for the largest gathering of Ricky Bobby lookalikes.

And the resulting photos were quite a sight.

Following Saturday’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race, fans flooded the Talladega backstretch wearing matching Wonder Bread-inspired firesuits, turning the famous superspeedway into a scene that looked straight out of the 2006 comedy.

NASCAR Fans Attempt Ricky Bobby Guinness World Record at Talladega

The unusual gathering was part of Talladega’s DEGA-CON festivities, which celebrated the movie’s enduring connection to NASCAR.

Organizers had one important requirement for participants hoping to count toward the record: They needed to wear the approved Ricky Bobby costume provided by NASCAR.

Fans apparently understood the assignment.

Photos from the event showed rows upon rows of people wearing the character’s signature white firesuit, complete with red, blue and yellow accents.

Even a couple of NASCAR drivers got in on the fun.

Noah Gragson, Garrett Smithley and Brennan Poole joined the festivities, posing in their Ricky Bobby costumes as the crowd assembled on the backstretch.

Reporter Noah Lewis shared a photo of the two drivers and noted that organizers were still looking for approximately 15 more Ricky Bobbys to help reach their goal.

NASCAR later shared an overhead photo of the massive gathering on social media, writing:

“Ricky Bobbys at @TALLADEGA? HELL YEAH!”

While the photos captured an impressive turnout, official Guinness World Records confirmation was not available at the time of publication.

‘Talladega Nights’ Takes Over NASCAR Race Weekend

The Guinness World Record attempt was just one part of Talladega’s tribute to the beloved racing comedy.

Fans visiting the Talladega Fan Zone could also check out a Ricky Bobby show car featuring the character’s unmistakable No. 26 Wonder Bread paint scheme.

Meanwhile, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver Josh Williams brought another piece of the movie to life.

Williams raced a throwback paint scheme inspired by Ricky Bobby’s ME car from the film’s climactic race, giving fans yet another reason to revisit one of NASCAR’s most recognizable pop culture moments.

It’s been two decades since Talladega Nights arrived in theaters, but Saturday’s festivities showed just how much the movie continues to resonate with racing fans.

From the replica cars to the costumes and hundreds of Ricky Bobbys gathering on an actual NASCAR track, Talladega delivered a tribute worthy of the film’s larger-than-life main character.

Whether the gathering ultimately earns an official Guinness World Record or not, the images alone