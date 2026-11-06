5 Takeaways From NASCAR’s State of the Sport Address, Including Possible 2027 Qualifying Changes

NASCAR’s championship weekend is underway at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but before the sport crowns its 2026 champions, CEO Steve O’Donnell offered a look at what could be coming next.

During his annual State of the Sport address Friday, Nov. 6, O’Donnell tackled some of NASCAR’s biggest questions, from potential qualifying changes and the future of the Next Gen car to television ratings, scheduling and the sport’s efforts to attract younger fans.

There were no sweeping announcements, but several of his answers offered clues about NASCAR’s priorities heading into 2027.

O’Donnell also opened the press conference by remembering the late Kyle Busch, acknowledging how different championship weekend feels without the two-time Cup Series champion.

Here are five of the biggest takeaways from NASCAR’s 2026 State of the Sport address.

1. NASCAR Is Considering Qualifying Changes for 2027

NASCAR could make adjustments to its qualifying procedures next season, although nothing has been finalized.

O’Donnell confirmed that officials plan to examine the qualifying metric during the offseason. NASCAR is also considering changes to qualifying at select events in 2027.

The distinction matters. O’Donnell did not announce a new format or identify which races might be affected, leaving questions about what those adjustments could look like.

Qualifying remains an important part of race weekends, determining starting positions and often influencing pit stall selection. Any changes could directly affect how teams prepare for races.

For now, NASCAR appears willing to revisit its approach rather than commit to an entirely new system.

2. A Gen 8 NASCAR Cup Series Car Isn’t Coming Anytime Soon

Fans hoping for an entirely new Cup Series car shouldn’t expect one in the immediate future.

When asked about the possibility of a Gen 8 car, O’Donnell defended the current Next Gen platform and emphasized the financial challenges associated with developing a replacement.

“But for us, we want a sustainable model for the industry, a Gen 8 or next gen car comes with all kinds of costs and all kinds of different things,” O’Donnell said.

He also pointed to the broader business benefits of the existing car, including increased interest from manufacturers and new team ownership.

“You have an ownership landscape that is much healthier than it was before,” he said.

O’Donnell acknowledged that improvements remain possible, but indicated NASCAR would rather work with manufacturers and teams to refine the current car than pursue an expensive redesign.

That doesn’t mean the Next Gen car will remain unchanged. It does suggest NASCAR sees more value in improving what it already has.

3. NASCAR Could Explore Midweek Races and Future Championship Venue Changes

NASCAR’s schedule remains a work in progress, and O’Donnell left several possibilities open.

One of the more interesting developments involves the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. O’Donnell said The CW has expressed interest in hosting midweek prime-time races, potentially giving NASCAR another opportunity to reach television audiences outside its traditional weekend schedule.

No races or dates were announced.

O’Donnell also addressed whether Homestead-Miami Speedway could become a long-term home for the championship finale.

His response was cautious.

With NASCAR committed to Homestead for 2027, O’Donnell said it was “too soon to tell” whether the track would continue hosting the finale beyond next season. A future rotation among championship venues remains possible.

The broader calendar could also come under consideration as NASCAR evaluates its television performance, particularly during the NFL season.

None of those discussions guarantees a schedule overhaul, but they show NASCAR isn’t ruling out different approaches.

4. NASCAR Reports Attendance Growth Despite Television Ratings Concerns

One of O’Donnell’s central messages was that NASCAR is seeing encouraging signs of growth, even as television viewership remains a challenge.

He shared several figures highlighting that progress:

Overall admissions increased 5%.

Admissions among children ages 12 and younger increased 12%.

NASCAR’s social media impressions rose 34% year over year despite producing less content.

Interest among adults ages 18-34 reached its highest level since 2013.

Those numbers are particularly important as NASCAR works to develop its next generation of fans.

O’Donnell also acknowledged the need to improve television ratings, including the difficulty of competing directly against NFL broadcasts.

But he argued that traditional ratings aren’t the only way to measure the sport’s reach.

“Yeah, we’ve got to focus on ratings,” O’Donnell said, before explaining the importance of creating more opportunities for potential fans to discover NASCAR.

That could mean reaching someone through a YouTube clip or social media content before they ever watch a full race.

For NASCAR, the challenge is turning that initial interest into a lasting connection with the sport.

5. Steve O’Donnell Opens With a Personal Tribute to Kyle Busch

Before addressing NASCAR’s future, O’Donnell took time to remember someone who helped shape its past.

The NASCAR CEO opened his remarks by honoring Kyle Busch, the two-time Cup Series champion whose absence is being felt throughout championship weekend.

“It’s tough to not talk about Kyle Busch when you’re back in Miami…he left a forever mark on our sport,” O’Donnell said.

He also reaffirmed NASCAR’s commitment to Busch’s family, specifically mentioning his wife, Samantha, and their children, Brexton and Lennix.

“Brexton, Samantha, and Lennix will always be part of the NASCAR family for years and years to come,” he said.

O’Donnell acknowledged how difficult it is to celebrate another championship without Busch.

“We all miss Kyle. It’s not the same without him in terms of celebrating a championship … but he’s gonna be with us for years and years to come.”

His comments followed Homestead-Miami Speedway’s own recognition of Busch, which included photographs of the Kyle Busch Tunnel and his signature.

It was a fitting way to begin a press conference largely focused on where NASCAR goes next.

Before looking ahead to another season, O’Donnell made sure to recognize someone whose contributions to the sport won’t be forgotten.