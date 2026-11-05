NASCAR’s Homestead Championship Weekend to Honor Kyle Busch

NASCAR is preparing to crown three national series champions at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend, but one of the most meaningful sights at the track has nothing to do with the championship battles.

As fans arrive for the season’s biggest weekend, they’ll find a lasting reminder of Kyle Busch, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion whose death left an enormous void in the racing community.

Homestead-Miami Speedway is highlighting a special tribute to Busch, sharing photographs of a tunnel bearing his name and signature ahead of Sunday’s championship finale.

The message accompanying the images was brief, but it said plenty.

“Forever Rowdy. 🖤 Forever a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.”

For a driver who spent so much of his career making headlines on the racetrack, it’s a fitting reminder that his place in NASCAR history extends well beyond the checkered flag.

Homestead-Miami Speedway Highlights Kyle Busch Tunnel

The speedway’s photographs offer a closer look at the Kyle Busch Tunnel, where his name appears in large lettering alongside his signature.

It’s the kind of detail fans might ordinarily pass on their way into a race weekend. This time, with NASCAR gathering at Homestead to decide its 2026 championships, it carries a different significance.

Busch was one of the defining competitors of his generation. His aggressive driving style, fierce determination and willingness to speak his mind made him one of the sport’s most recognizable personalities.

He was also one of its most accomplished.

Busch captured Cup Series championships in 2015 and 2019, building a career that placed him among NASCAR’s most successful drivers.

But the tribute at Homestead isn’t simply about the numbers.

It’s about the person behind them, the driver known throughout the garage and grandstands as Rowdy, and the connection he built with fans over years of unforgettable performances.

The speedway has not indicated that the photographs mark a new tunnel dedication or that a separate ceremony is planned. Rather, the images bring attention to an existing tribute at a particularly meaningful moment on NASCAR’s calendar.

Kyle Busch’s Legacy Remains Part of NASCAR Championship Weekend

Homestead-Miami Speedway will host all three of NASCAR’s national series championship races from Nov. 6-8.

The Craftsman Truck Series will crown its champion Friday night, followed by the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday. The Cup Series championship race is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

For the drivers competing this weekend, the focus will be on earning a place in NASCAR history.

Busch secured his own place there long ago.

And while the racing community continues to mourn his loss, the images from Homestead offer a reminder that the people who shape this sport remain part of it long after their final race.

This weekend, as NASCAR celebrates its newest champions, one of its most accomplished will be remembered in a place bearing his name.

Forever Rowdy.