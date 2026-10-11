Ty Gibbs Suffers Broken Suspension in Multi-Car NASCAR Crash at Charlotte

A chaotic restart at Charlotte Motor Speedway turned into a costly afternoon for Ty Gibbs on Sunday, Oct. 11.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver suffered a broken right-rear toe link after getting caught between Tyler Reddick and Joey Logano during the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 400. The contact sent Gibbs spinning into the wall, brought out the caution and collected Brad Keselowski in the process.

What started as a battle for position suddenly left multiple teams assessing damage, with Gibbs facing the most serious mechanical problem.

And with NASCAR’s championship Chase entering its final stretch, the timing couldn’t have been much worse.

Ty Gibbs Suffers Broken Toe Link in Charlotte Crash

The trouble started when Gibbs slowed behind Reddick during the restart. Logano made contact with the back of Gibbs’ car as the drivers fought for space, and Gibbs subsequently spun into the wall.

Keselowski was also swept into the incident despite not being responsible for the initial contact.

Gibbs’ radio communications offered an immediate indication of the damage.

“Toe link. Right rear,” Gibbs reported.

“10-4. Bring it to me next time,” came the response.

The broken toe link was particularly concerning for the No. 54 team. The component helps control the alignment of the rear wheel, and damage to it can make a car difficult or unsafe to drive at racing speed.

Gibbs headed toward pit road under caution, with repairs in the garage appearing likely.

Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano Also Caught in Charlotte Incident

The accident wasn’t limited to Gibbs.

Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford was caught in the aftermath of the spin, adding an unexpected complication to his race. However, according to Bob Pockrass, Keselowski did not believe his car had sustained significant damage.

Logano also brought his No. 22 Ford down pit road, where his Team Penske crew examined the grille and splitter following the contact with Gibbs.

The crash came during the sixth race of NASCAR’s 10-race Chase, making the timing especially costly for drivers fighting to gain ground in the championship standings.

Gibbs entered Charlotte eighth in points, while Logano began the afternoon fourth. Both drivers had plenty at stake as the season moved into its final five races.

The incident also demonstrated how quickly a restart can unravel at Charlotte’s 1.5-mile oval. Gibbs was caught between cars while trying to avoid trouble ahead, and the resulting contact left multiple teams assessing damage.

At the time of the initial reports, Gibbs’ team was preparing to address the broken suspension component.