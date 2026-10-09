Why Is NASCAR Not Racing on the Charlotte Roval This Weekend?

NASCAR is back at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, but fans tuning in for Sunday’s Bank of America 400 will notice something different.

For the first time in nine years, the fall Cup Series race won’t feature the Charlotte Roval.

Instead of navigating the infield road course, drivers will spend Sunday racing around Charlotte’s traditional 1.5-mile oval. The change brings an end to an eight-year run for one of NASCAR’s most distinctive postseason events, at least for 2026.

And it wasn’t an accidental casualty of a schedule reshuffle.

The decision reflects a deliberate change in direction for NASCAR, which has brought back The Chase championship format and is placing renewed emphasis on the intermediate oval tracks that have produced some of the sport’s most competitive racing in recent seasons.

For fans accustomed to seeing the Roval on the fall schedule, here’s why NASCAR made the switch and what it means for this weekend’s race.

Why NASCAR Dropped the Charlotte Roval for 2026

The decision was announced Feb. 3, when Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith confirmed that Charlotte’s fall race weekend would return to the oval.

The timing was hardly coincidental.

NASCAR brought back The Chase for 2026, replacing the elimination-style playoff format with a 10-race championship decided by points. That removed one of the features that had made the Roval such a compelling postseason venue: the threat of elimination at the end of a road-course race.

The Roval had been introduced in 2018, when NASCAR was looking to shake up its postseason schedule. It delivered exactly the kind of unpredictable racing officials wanted, with drivers negotiating the oval’s high-speed sections and the tight corners of the infield course.

But the racing landscape has changed since then.

The introduction of the Next Gen car in 2022 helped revive competition on intermediate ovals, making tracks such as Charlotte more appealing than they had been during the previous generation of Cup cars.

Smith acknowledged both developments when explaining the decision.

“The ROVAL™ delivered dramatic racing when many fans were calling for a road course in the playoffs,” Smith said in the speedway’s February announcement. “Now there’s an energy around the return of The Chase and fans are seeing the excitement that oval racing continues to generate on mile-and-a-half tracks.”

Fan feedback also played a role.

NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell said the return to Charlotte’s traditional configuration reflected what fans wanted from the sport’s revamped championship schedule.

The decision wasn’t about Charlotte losing a race. It was about changing the kind of racing fans would see when NASCAR returned in October.

Is the Charlotte Roval Gone for Good?

Not necessarily.

The Roval hosted NASCAR’s fall Cup Series race every year from 2018 through 2025, becoming one of the most recognizable additions to the modern schedule.

Its arrival gave Charlotte something the traditional oval couldn’t offer: a road-course race at a speedway long associated with high-speed oval competition.

The configuration also produced memorable championship moments, particularly when drivers faced elimination from the playoffs.

For 2026, however, all three NASCAR national series are competing on Charlotte’s 1.5-mile oval during the Oct. 9-11 weekend.

That means Sunday’s Bank of America 400 will take place on the same oval used for May’s Coca-Cola 600, although the fall race is scheduled for 400 miles rather than 600.

And while the Roval is absent from this year’s NASCAR schedule, officials have not announced that the course will never return.

The change also brings Charlotte’s fall event back to its pre-2018 identity. For decades, the speedway hosted two Cup races on its oval each season before the Roval introduced a different challenge.

Now, after eight seasons of road-course racing in October, the traditional layout is back.

The Bank of America 400 is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 11, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and HBO Max. It is the sixth race of the 2026 Cup Series Chase.

For fans wondering why the cars aren’t turning into Charlotte’s infield this weekend, the answer is straightforward: NASCAR believes the combination of its new championship format and stronger intermediate-track racing makes this the right time to bring back the oval.