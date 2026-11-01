Atlanta Hawks Make Decision on Former First-Round Pick

The Atlanta Hawks chose to exercise the former first-round pick Asa Newell’s third-year option. This shows the belief that Atlanta has in the big man and what they believe he can become. He is a versatile big who can defend and is athletic. He is also a decent three-point shooter. The decision to exercise Newell’s third-year option keeps him under contract through 2027-28.

Atlanta Hawks Forward Has Shown Something

Getty MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: Asa Newell #14 of the Atlanta Hawks celebrates after a dunk against the Miami Heat during the second quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Newell will now be making $3.56 million in the 2027-28 season because of the third-year option. The Hawks were on a deadline and had to make a decision by November 2nd. He has had time split between the NBA and the G League. Newell has looked dominant in the G League while playing solidly in the NBA in limited minutes.

In 12 games in the G League, he averaged 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game. He has shown the ability to play both ends of the floor during his time in the G League. In the NBA, in only around 10 minutes per game over the last two seasons, he averages 5.2 points and 2.2 rebounds. He has shown improvement and now has a chance to earn significant minutes.

Atlanta is Showing Belief

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 12: Asa Newell #14 of the Atlanta Hawks is defended by Brooks Barnhizer #23 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of a preseason game at State Farm Arena on October 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the GettyImages License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Hawks are showing belief that Newell can become a good backup for Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu. He is playing limited minutes right now, but it’s enough to show that he deserves more. He has dominated his stints in the G League, and now he needs to show the ability to have a good game in the NBA.

Newell has shown the capability to guard and has developed defensively. He is 6’10, athletic, and versatile, which makes it easy for his teammates to let him switch on screens. His playmaking is something that still needs to be developed. Outside of his playmaking, he has been getting better at everything compared to last season. Atlanta has now shown him that they are committing to him through the 2027-28 season; now he needs to show them it was worth it.

Newells Performances

Getty MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: Asa Newell #14 of the Atlanta Hawks dribbles the ball against Keshad Johnson #16 of the Miami Heat during the first quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Newell recently had a game where he scored 13 on 5/11, which made him the second-leading scorer on the Hawks. He struggled from three, going 1/6, but his paint scoring looked good. This was a game where he actually saw good minutes and was able to shine a bit. He did this off the bench, showing that he can be a good backup for Jalen Johnson.

He is starting to get more and more opportunities and is making the best of it. More playing time may be coming to him very soon. For Hawks fans, watch how this guy comes in as a spark off the bench. With all the injuries currently going on in the NBA, he may get a few opportunities to earn more playing time.

The Hawks have secured another season with Newell. Only time will tell if it was worth it or a mistake. From what can be seen right now, he has been a solid player for Atlanta. He could become a crucial backup later on in this season.