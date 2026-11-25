The Boston Celtics traveled to Washington on Tuesday for an NBA Cup matchup against the Washington Wizards. The Celtics were facing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft for the first time, and that pick happened to grow up watching them play.

Jayson Tatum put up 41 points with six threes, eight assists and six rebounds to lead Boston to a win and snap a four-game losing streak. AJ Dybantsa answered with 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists on the other side.

But what Dybantsa said after the game told a story the box score could not.

What Dybantsa Said

The Massachusetts native was asked what it was like to face the Celtics for the first time as a professional. His answer went straight to the heart of it.

“Definitely a cool moment. I’ve been a Celtics fan since I came out the womb,” Dybantsa said. “I was born in Boston, been going to Celtics games since I was 2 years old, wearing Kevin Garnett’s jersey, then Paul Pierce jersey to Isaiah Thomas’, all the way to Tatum and Brown.”

Dybantsa said it would be even more surreal when he plays at TD Garden for the first time, and given the connection he described, it is easy to understand why.

He posted a 20-11-7 line against the team he grew up rooting for. The NBA posted a photo of a young Dybantsa standing next to Tatum at his basketball camp in 2019. Seven years later, they were on opposite ends of the floor in a real game.

Tatum Sees What Everyone Else Sees

Tatum has known Dybantsa since those camp days. After the game, he offered his assessment of where AJ is headed.

“I mean sky’s the limit for him,” Tatum said.

Tatum scored 41 and hit six threes in his best performance of the road trip. The Celtics needed it after dropping four straight, and Tatum delivered against a Wizards team that made them earn it. Dybantsa was a big reason Washington stayed competitive.

Final Word for the Celtics

The photo from 2019 and the box score from Tuesday night tell the whole story. A local kid who wore Garnett and Pierce jerseys to Celtics games grew up, went No. 1 overall, and put up 20, 11 and 7 the first time he faced the team he loved as a child. The player he looked up to said the sky is the limit.

Dybantsa will play at TD Garden soon enough. When he does, the full-circle moment will hit even harder.