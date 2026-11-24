Suddenly, the Boston Celtics look vulnerable, something completely different compared to just … a week ago? Might such a slump push president Brad Stevens and co. to think hard about making moves before the trade deadline?

The Celtics have draft picks and some young talent at their disposal. But they have for years. The Boston front office has often shown restraint when it comes to making substantial midseason moves. Heck, it clearly had some pause about trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo before the former NBA MVP landed in Miami with the Heat.

But the Celtics moved Jaylen Brown and now have to back up making such a big swing. If the front office decides that the roster around Jayson Tatum isn’t enough to contend, that could open some new doors.

Could the Celtics Consider Moving One of Their Young Stars?

Trading young forward Hugo Gonzalez is one move some will suggest the Celtics make if things begin to unravel as the trade deadline approaches. It may feel like the Celtics wouldn’t consider trading Gonzalez, 20, for anyone if the word out there is true that they refused to include him in a potential deal for Antetokounmpo, but Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley believes Boston could benefit by swapping the Spanish star for one of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s young guard.

In the proposed trade, the Celtics would swap Gonzalez for guard Nikola Topic, the Thunder’s 12th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

“With its injury report reading more like a novella,” Buckley wrote, “OKC has had its depth pushed beyond the breaking point. Wing depth might be the biggest need, other than maybe a time machine to go back and erase those salary-focused subtractions that defined their offseason. Gonzalez could be a fun get. He’s still in the figuring-things-out portion of his maturation, but he has good size for the wings (6’6″, 200 lbs) and a great motor without an off switch. He could fit the defensive scheme right now and hustle his way to some play-finishing chances with all of the disruption OKC creates. And with Bennett Stirtz proving such a quick study, the Thunder should have no hesitation about losing Topic.”

Could Topic Be a Difference-Maker for Boston?

One of the main criticisms about the Celtics roster over the years is the lack of a true table-setter. The team briefly had Jrue Holiday running the point guard, which truly helped make Boston the 64-win juggernaut it was three seasons ago. Although Topic is no Holiday, especially not as an on-ball defender, he is a natural-born playmaker with sharp passing skills.

In just 16 minutes per game last season, Topic, who missed all of what would have been his rookie season in the 2024-25 campaign, averaged an impressive 4.4 assists per game.

The big knock on Topic, apart from him being an extremely raw player at this stage of his career, is his availability. Topic missed the 2024 season due to a partially torn ACL sustained before he was drafted. In October 2025, Topic was diagnosed with testicular cancer, sidelining him until February 2026.

In the offseason, Topic underwent back surgery (invasive lumbar microdiscectomy). Topic has appeared in just three games this season and is currently sidelined with a hip strain.

For teams that are potentially interested in taking a chance on Topic, he is only 21 and possesses a unique feel for the game as a distributor and floor general. Could Boston use someone like that? Yes. But Topic’s injury and healthy history might make it tough for the Celtics to trade a quality rotation player who played 74 games last season and has appeared in every game so far this season.