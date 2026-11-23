For all his defensive brilliance, Derrick White has become an offensive liability for the Boston Celtics.

Last season, the All-Defensive guard shot 32% from three — the lowest mark in the league among players attempting at least 8.0 per game. Having connected in the high 30s over the previous three seasons, White was widely expected to snap out of his shooting funk in the postseason. Instead, he dipped to an abysmal 27% from deep as Boston suffered a stunning collapse, blowing a 3–1 lead to the Philadelphia 76ers.

White’s slump has carried over into the 2026–27 season. Through 16 games, he is shooting just 28.9% from three, connecting on 1.8 of his 6.1 attempts per night. Among players averaging at least 6.0 triples per game, that ranks as the second-worst mark in the league, ahead of only the Charlotte Hornets’ Brandon Miller (28.1%).

Should Celtics Trade Derrick White?

The veteran guard’s struggles persisted in Sunday’s 88–87 loss to the Warriors, where he went 2-of-12 from deep — just a few nights after going 0-of-7 against the Nuggets. Over his last three outings, he has shot 3-of-25 from beyond the arc.

With White mired in a seemingly endless shooting funk, calls are growing louder for the Celtics to trade him before his value craters any further. Those calls haven’t come just from frustrated Celtics fans, but from analysts and front-office insiders alike.

Some fan reactions below:

“Jayson Tatum in his prime deserves better @BCCoachStevens. Spend those picks why would we wait till Tatum is older & White & PG lose the little value they have left as contracts.” “Hate to say it but it’s officially time to trade Derrick White. Trade White to a west team with younger guards that have higher playmaking abilities.” “Derrick White really had a wide open three after the Hugo Gonzalez steal and just didn’t take it. I am growing concerned over his confidence.” “I need Brad Stevens to backdoor Derrick White like never before this deadline.”

Veteran Celtics reporter Gary Washburn also expressed concern after White passed up a wide-open three with nearly 20 seconds left in the loss to Golden State.

“Derrick White, I am concerned,” Washburn said after the game. “I don’t know about you guys. I am concerned with Derrick White. After that steal, he did not want to shoot the ball. ‘This ain’t me, not tonight, I am not blowing this game.’ That can’t be your No. 2 guy. Derrick has got to get out of his own head.”

Potential Celtics Trade Options

In Year 2 of a four-year, $118M extension, White comes with two-and-a-half seasons of team control, including a $34.8M player option for his age-35 season in 2028–29. While his elite perimeter defense keeps him valuable on the market, insiders believe Boston would likely need to attach draft capital to land a desirable return.

Last week, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons urged the Celtics to move White for New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III.

“If you were ever gonna trade Derrick White, you would do it a year too soon instead of a year too late,” he said.

“To me, it’s clearly Trey Murphy,” he said of his preferred trade candidate.

New Orleans is reportedly seeking three first-round picks for Murphy, one of the league’s best 3-and-D wings. Boston holds seven first-rounders between 2027 and 2033 — four of which can be traded outright under the Stepien Rule — meaning the Celtics have the assets to get a deal done. Ultimately, it comes down to whether they’re willing to part with White, a beloved locker-room leader and key piece of their 2024 title run.