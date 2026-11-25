Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is rapidly cementing his legacy as an all-time great.

When the Celtics beat the Wizards, 131-116, on Tuesday, Mazzulla notched his 250th regular-season victory in just his 346th game in charge of the team. In the process, he tied Phil Jackson as the second-fastest coach to reach the 250-win milestone, surpassing Hall of Famers Pat Riley (348) and Billy Cunningham (363).

The milestone was shared by Celtics Stats, the official statistics account for the 18-time NBA champions.

Joe Mazzulla on Record Pace

Mazzulla’s .723 winning percentage ranks No. 1 all-time, ahead of Phil Jackson (.704), Billy Cunningham (.698), Adrian Griffin (.698) and Larry Bird (.687).

In the playoffs, his .632 winning percentage ranks seventh overall — and third among coaches with at least 50 postseason games, trailing only Phil Jackson (.688) and Steve Kerr (.684). Last season, he won his first Coach of the Year award after guiding the Celtics to a 56–26 record — defying expectations that Boston would tank following Jayson Tatum’s injury.

Mazzulla, an assistant on the Celtics’ 2022 Finals team, took over in 2022–23 under unusual circumstances following Ime Udoka’s suspension. Thrust into the interim role days before the season began amid a sudden organizational scandal and a depleted coaching staff, he earned the permanent head coaching job in Feb. 2023.

At the time, many analysts urged Celtics president Brad Stevens to return to the sidelines, citing Mazzulla’s inexperience. To Stevens’ credit, he stood by Mazzulla all the way — a decision that paid off in a big way, notably with Banner No. 18 in 2024.

Celtics Return to Winning Ways

The Celtics snapped their four-game losing streak with a commanding 131–116 win over the Wizards on Monday. Jayson Tatum and company ran away with an 80–49 halftime lead, setting the tone early. Still, Tatum — who dropped a season-high 41 points — was unhappy with the team’s second-half effort after Boston was outscored 67–51.

“In the second half, I left a lot on the table that I’m going to be mad about tonight,” he said after the win.

“We had a tough last week, for various reasons,” Tatum continued. “It’s a long season, and an emotional roller coaster of it. But we can’t change what happened; we can only focus on today. Just tried to get a win on the last game of the road trip, and it was a Cup game too, so it was important.

“It’s my 10th year; I’ve been around for a little bit, so I kind of know how it goes.

“No lead is safe, and they get paid to play basketball too. So they’re going to make shots.”

The Celtics (12-6) will next host the Atlanta Hawks (11-6) in the NBA Cup group play finale on Friday night.