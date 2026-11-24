No one in the Boston Celtics organization is all that worried about the team’s current four-game losing streak, even if it has been tough to watch at times. They like this bunch as it is constructed, on the floor and, importantly, on the payroll sheet.

Now, that does not mean the Cs will do nothing when it comes to the NBA trade deadline, which will come and go in only a little more than two months. It’s just that the team will not be looking to do anything wild when the day comes around. The notion that the team would trade Derrick White, for example, makes some sense given White’s troubles shooting the ball this year, but the Celtics have long liked what White gives them in terms of defense and ball movement. That’s not going to change. And what is also not going to change is the team’s focus on the luxury tax.

The Celtics want to drop out of the “repeater tax” territory, and the way they can get there quickly is to duck under the tax this season, after barely getting below with a series of shrewd moves at the trade deadline. The Celtics have shown remarkable discipline in getting to that goal, and the expectation is that once they get under the tax–they’re about $1.5 million underneath it now–the Celtics will move forward into apron territory, without the penalties that come with being a repeater.

Celtics Eye Remains on Luxury Tax

That’s why the Celtics, sitting on an enormous $27 million trade exception from the Anfernee Simons deal, are most likely going to let that pass unused. It’s probably why the team won’t trade Sam Hauser, either–they’re not likely to get someone who can contribute to their system more than Hauser at $10.8 million for this year. They don’t want to use Hauser, or anyone, in a deal that brings back more than the $1.5 million they have under the tax. The most likely scenario is that they use one of their two-way players (Devin Carter?) to fill the 15th roster spot by converting his contract later in the year, when the cap hit will be lessened.

As one executive told Heavy this summer: “The tax has been the focus for them for two years now, and they’re not coming off of that.”

Indeed, it would be more than a little strange for the Celtics to be as disciplined as they have had in getting below the tax only to make a move that puts them over it with a few months to go. They could move off of White, who is over $30 million for this season ($97 million for the next three years, including a player option), but he is slumping and Boston would be selling low.

Besides, the Celtics still really like him and would like to allow him more time to get his shooting back in order.

Big Summer Awaits in Boston

The bigger question for Boston will be, what’s next? The team has loaded up on draft assets, with eight first-rounders in the next seven drafts, five of which they can trade. The Celtics will have Paul George’s expiring contract, assuming he picks up his player option, at $56.5 million. White could be trade bait this summer, as could Hauser or Mitchell Robinson.

All have very moveable deals that will, along with Boston’s picks, allow the team to make credible bids for whichever stars on the market they see as the best matches for Jayson Tatum. It could be a very busy summer for the Celtics–but they won’t do anything that interferes with teir luxury tax goal before then.