Well, you loyal, ever-faithful and intensely passionate Boston Celtics fans, that’s more like it, now is it?

The Celtics finally snapped out of it, breaking out of a four-game losing streak that had many in Massachusetts losing their minds. Boston handled business on the road against the struggling Washington Wizards on Tuesday, improving to 12-6 on the season and keeping pace in the Eastern Conference.

After an unimaginably rough shooting stretch, the Celtics showed how dynamic they can be when the 3-point shot is falling. But merely getting the win last night wasn’t the only piece of good news.

Celtics Rising Star Big Man Changing Team’s Outlook

Perhaps the play of center Neemias Queta projects even better for the Celtics than snapping a four-game losing streak does. As MassLive’s Souichi Terada puts it, Queta’s play is “altering” his team’s potential this season.

“Now this is the Neemias Queta who Celtics fans saw plenty of down the stretch last season,” Terada wrote after the Celtics’ 131-116 win in Capital One Arena. “Queta proved himself as a starting-level big man, and while he had his playoff struggles, it was clear the big man was developing well with more minutes. This time, it was a season-high 21 points for Queta in the Celtics’ win over the Wizards on Tuesday. He continues to be a reliable force, flashing his two-way play while shooting 9-for-11 from the field. Queta’s recent emergence changes Boston’s potential this season because of how dependable he’s been.”

Boston entered the season seemingly with one of the strongest big man rotations in the NBA, especially after the addition of champion center Mitchell Robinson. But it has Queta who has clearly stood above the rest, averaging a career-best 10.4 points per game.

“It’s been a luxury for the Celtics to have Queta, who they inked to a long-term contract this past summer,” Terada wrote. “So not only is the 27-year-old getting better and entering the prime of his career, he’s locked in with the Celtics through the 2030-31 season. His extension — four years, $56 million — is also a bargain relative to his value.”

C’s React to Win

There is no denying that the Celtics out of sorts entering last night’s game in the Nation’s Capital, but they got the car back on the road last night, putting together a torrid first half, where they led by as many as 34 points thanks to 15 made 3-pointers.

“It’s unique being with a group of guys that — it sounds weird, but, you don’t mind losing with, because you know we all know our intentions and what we’re capable of,” said superstar forward Jayson Tatum, who recorded 41 points. “It’s just about executing. So, frustrated a little bit, obviously of losing, but I think just with this group, we all believe in each other.”

Said Queta: “We don’t want to lose five in a row. So, knowing how tough of a stretch it’s been for us. We’ve played good, but we haven’t been able to finish it off. I think just we needed a little spark from somebody. I think anybody can do it. Today it was me. I’m glad to got the win more than anything.”

While star forward Paul George believes the Celtics finally showed their true identity again, perhaps George himself, returning to the form he showed at the start of the season, did wonders in helping his team secure a victory.

“I thought we just got back to ourselves,” George said. “We shook the rust off. We shot the ball with confidence.”

Boston will need more of that Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks, who continue to surge after winning eight of their last 10 games.