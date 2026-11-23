The Boston Celtics are teetering after winning 11 of their first 13 games to start the 2026-27 season.

On Sunday, the Celtics, without stars Paul George (rest) and Mitchell Robinson (illness), suffered a one-point road loss to the Golden State Warriors, who were without most of their top stars, including Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. The loss dropped Boston to 11-6.

The Celtics have lost four games in a row after opening the season looking as strong as any team in the NBA.

Celtics Make Announcement Involving Their Superstar After Warriors Loss

While some Celtics fans are already sounding the alarms after back-to-back losses to two teams who were coming off multiple consecutive defeats, superstar forward Jayson Tatum — quietly, given the circumstances around the team — made franchise history. The 28-year-old Celtics star moved up a special list, past a special legend.

The Celtics’ official X account took to social media to announce Tatum’s major milestone.

“Legendary company,” the team wrote, punctuating its message with a green shamrock emoji. “JT passed Bill Russell for 8th all-time on the Celtics scoring list in San Francisco, the city where Bill began his legendary career of championship success at the NCAA, NBA, and Olympic level.”

Tatum, who was brilliant in the first half of Sunday’s loss, has now scored 14,528 career points, placing him eighth among scorers in Celtics franchise history. Boston’s top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Tatum is a little less than 1,000 points shy of franchise icon and 10-time NBA champion Sam Jones, who scored 15,411 points over his 12-year career, which ended in 1969.

Tatum, who is still in the earlier stages of his prime, is on pace to finish near the top of the list of scorers in Celtics franchise history.

Four-Game Skid a Wake-Up Call for Boston?

While Tatum’s milestone is impressive and truly worthy of applause, it doesn’t hide what has gone wrong with the Celtics as of late.

Boston is going through one of its more alarming slumps in the five seasons Joe Mazzulla has been the head coach. While there may be plenty of explanations why the Celtics are suddenly slumping, look no further than the number of 3-pointers the team has missed during its losing streak.

“I think if the season ended today, I’d be pretty concerned but we have 63 games left,” Mazzulla told reporters after the team’s 86-87 loss to the Warriors, who entered Sunday’s game on a five-game losing streak. “So you have to continue to trust the fact that if we’re getting good shots, which more times than not we are. … If we’re looking at it and we’re good with these shots, you have to trust over the course of the season that’s going to work out.”

Although the Celtics have experienced some injury trouble as of late, with Tatum, George, Robinson and Derrick White appearing on recent injury reports, it is hard to stomach losing to the one-win Sacramento Kings and a Golden State team that has been hit hard with the injury bug.