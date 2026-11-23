The Boston Celtics started the season strong, jumping out to an early lead atop the Eastern Conference standings. Since then, they have now lost four straight. However, that is not because of the way Paul George has played so far.

George has been better than advertised since being traded to the Celtics. He was the player who was traded in return for Jaylen Brown. So far this season, George has been the second-best player on the team, as he should be. Now, he’s getting some award consideration early on.

Celtics’ Paul George is Getting Early All-Star Consideration

Ben Golliver of ESPN has Paul George on his early All-Star team. He cites how well George has been shooting the ball and meshing with the other starters as reasons for that.

“George has been one of the league’s best second options since landing in Boston as part of the return for Brown. The 36-year-old forward has been a natural fit supporting Tatum in the Celtics’ 3-point-heavy offense: George is one of only four qualified players shooting better than 40% on at least eight 3-point attempts per game,” Golliver writes.

To this point, George is averaging almost 20 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. He is shooting 44.8 percent from the field and almost 41 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. Without him, the Celtics would not have had such a good start to the season.

Golliver also notes that no one saw this level of play coming from George.

“While George wasn’t a serious All-Star candidate during his two seasons in Philadelphia, he has reentered the conversation thanks to his positive two-way impact. George’s plus-16.7 net rating leads Boston’s starters and represents one of the best figures among NBA stars. Who saw that coming?” Golliver asks.

Boston sits tied for second in the Eastern Conference standings at the moment. George has unlocked a new level of shooting for the team that Brown didn’t have. George seems to have turned up his defense from a year ago, as well.

Boston Needs Paul George to Keep Playing at an Elite Level

If Boston is going to compete for the top seed in the East, they need George to continue his elite shooting. That level of shooting is unlikely to continue over the course of an 82-game season at his age, though. George is 36 years old and has turned back the clock so far.

George has also been able to stay healthy to this point. That is not something that can be counted on, as he has dealt with health issues for the last few years of his career. An injury will crop up at some point, and that will force the Celtics to cover for his absence.

Right now, Boston has the third-best net rating in the NBA. Keeping that going while still figuring out some chemistry concerns will be the key to the rest of their season.