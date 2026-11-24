When the 2026-27 NBA season first started, the Boston Celtics’ offense looked like it had evolved.

Joe Mazzulla’s team was cutting more, getting to the rim with higher frequency, and embracing transition to generate quality shooting looks via drag screens. Yet, over the past four games, that evolution has devolved into a ‘spray and pray’ offense, with over 50% of the team’s total shots coming from the perimeter.

Speaking to the media following Boston’s latest loss, which came at the hands of the injury-hit Golden State Warriors, Derrick White shared his thoughts on where things are going wrong.

“I mean, obviously, I don’t know exactly what’s going on right now,” White said, h/t Boston Sports Journal. “We got to watch the film and learn from it, but just trying to find different ways to, when we have those advantages, trying to keep the advantage, and obviously, making shots is a part of it.”

White then discussed how the Celtics hadn’t been executing while on offense during their recent slump.

“But there are also a lot of possessions where we’re just kind of just standing around and not really getting those advantages. And so, can’t put it all on just shot-making, and just try to be a little bit more creative.”

Derrick White’s Struggles Are A Concern

White has been a big part of Boston’s struggles over the last four games. He’s been on a steady decline since the start of the 2025-26 season in terms of shooting the ball. This season has been no better, as he’s averaging 28.9% from deep, despite taking 5.7 threes per game.

According to NBA Stats, only Jayson Tatum and Paul George take more shots for the Celtics. If White is going to be given the usage of a third option, he has to find his shooting touch.

There’s no doubt that White brings a lot of other intangibles to the rotation. He’s an excellent defender, a great connective passer, and has been reliable when getting downhill to start the season. However, Boston needs White to be a reliable scoring option; otherwise, they’ll continue to struggle when either Tatum or George miss games for whatever reason.

Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Defends Derrick White

During a recent appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand,” Mazzulla detailed why he isn’t too concerned with White’s continued struggles from deep.

“He’s shooting less threes; he’s getting downhill. I’m not concerned about him at all,” Mazzulla said. “…There are certain players where you’re defined by your shot-making…He’s not one of those guys. To me, one of the things that carries him is that he does all of the other things besides making shots.”

Mazzulla continued.

“Yes, we need him to make shots in order for us to be the team that we want to be. He has to be able to make them. At the same time, even when he’s not making them, he’s doing a lot of other things. He plays through certain things of that nature. But at the end of the day, I trust him to make them, and I think he will.”

Unfortunately for Celtics fans, White’s shooting struggles date back to last season. At some point, we may have to accept that this is who he is at this point in his career. If that does turn out to be the case, it might be time for Brad Stevens to start looking for his long-term successor.