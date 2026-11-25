Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum admitted he was left frustrated with his performance against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

The Celtics ended a four-game losing streak with a 131-116 win at Capital One Arena, with Tatum scoring a season-high 41 points.

It was his first 40-point game since returning from an Achilles injury. He added eight assists, six rebounds and two blocks in the win.

Boston maintained their unbeaten record in the NBA Cup and moved to 12-6 in the regular season.

However, the six-time All-Star believes he could have produced an even better performance after missing several scoring opportunities.

Jayson Tatum Reveals Frustration Despite Season-High Performance

Tatum had 28 points before halftime, but struggled to continue his hot streak in the second half.

Washington briefly threatened a comeback, but the Celtics surged away from any danger in the fourth quarter.

Speaking to NBC Sports after the game, the 28-year-old was very honest in his assessment.

“In the second half, I left a lot on the table that I’m going to be mad about tonight,” he said.

“We had a tough last week, for various reasons. It’s a long season, and an emotional roller coaster of it.

“But we can’t change what happened; we can only focus on today. Just tried to get a win on the last game of the road trip, and it was a Cup game too, so it was important.

“It’s my 10th year; I’ve been around for a little bit, so I kind of know how it goes.

“No lead is safe, and they get paid to play basketball too. So they’re going to make shots.

“They’re prideful; they’ve got a lot of talent over there. So we just tried to weather the storm and answer.”

Celtics End Four-Game Losing Streak Against Wizards

Boston arrived at Tuesday’s contest having endured a tough run of results, including losses to the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

But after establishing a 34-point lead against Washington in the first half on Tuesday night, it appeared the Celtics were in for a comfortable evening.

However, the Wizards cut that deficit to just five points with three minutes left to play.

Baylor Scheierman helped Boston withstand the late pressure, scoring eight unanswered points during the closing stages.

Paul George had 28 points of his own, while Neemias Queta added a further 21.

The Celtics face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at TD Garden, with the winner securing top spot in Eastern Conference C of the NBA Cup.