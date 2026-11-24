The Boston Celtics have not lost four straight games since the 2020-21 season. That changed Sunday in San Francisco, where an 88-87 loss to the Golden State Warriors gave Boston the first four-game slide of the Mazzulla era and its third consecutive blown fourth-quarter lead.

The shooting numbers told the story again. Boston went 14-of-47 from beyond the arc and managed just 1-for-8 from deep in the fourth quarter. Jayson Tatum poured in 23 of his 27 points before halftime, then went 0-for-7 from the field after the break. The Celtics led 75-69 entering the final frame and watched it disappear.

What Coach Mazzulla Said

After the loss, Mazzulla was asked about the offensive struggles.

“It’s inefficient, from the standpoint of shot making and execution,” Mazzulla said. “There’s an aspect that you have to trust through an 82-game season. To me their 20 offensive rebounds was a bigger issue than our offense or just as big of an issue.”

Twenty offensive rebounds in a game you lose by one point. The Warriors turned those extra chances into 22 second-chance points. Mazzulla has watched the same pattern play out across all four losses, and the rebounding is the thread that connects them.

“It’s both inefficient offense and our ability to finish possessions with the rebound,” Mazzulla said. “Those are the two trends that have stuck throughout the four games.”

Mazzulla Draws a Line

The Celtics were without Paul George (rest) and Mitchell Robinson (illness) on Sunday. Derrick White shot 6-of-21. The roster has been short-handed during the skid, but Mazzulla is not ready to panic with roughly three-quarters of the season still ahead.

“If the season ended today, I’d be pretty concerned, but we have 64, 63 games left,” Mazzulla added. “If we’re getting good shots, you have to be able to trust over the course of the season that that’s going to work out. At some point you got to knock it down, whether it’s a layup or a fadeaway.”

Then he made the distinction that mattered most.

“Our first shot defense has been very good. Our effort has been very good,” Mazzulla said. “When effort becomes an issue, that’s when I’ll be concerned.”

Final Word for the Celtics

A team with this much talent is not going to shoot 29 percent from three forever. Missed jumpers even out over 82 games. But giving up 20 offensive rebounds in a one-point loss is about effort and physicality, and it has shown up in all four games.

Boston has Washington up next.