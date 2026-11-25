The Boston Celtics went to Washington on Tuesday night in need of a win, having lost four straight. They were getting a Wizards team that was just 7-11 coming into the game, but that had won three straight. Besides, the Celtics had shown during their downturn that they could lose to anybody–they had losses to the lowly Kings and to the Warriors, playing without Stephen Curry, and failed to crack the 100-point mark in either game. The Celtics needed more, and they got it from Jayson Tatum, who scored 41 points. But they also got a lot more from center Neemias Queta, who scored 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting and had two blocks.

Paul George scored 28 in the sometimes wobbly 131-116 win, but it was Queta who caught the eye of a certain Hall of Famer after the game.

Carmelo Anthony Praises Neemias Queta

Speaking on the “NBA Showtime” postgame show, Carmelo Anthony praised the way that Queta was able to not only score for himself, but use his positioning inside to get points for teammates.

Said Anthony: “The game within the game that Neemias Queta plays—boxing out, holding down AD so he can’t get that first, second jump, the positioning … this is what he does well.

“I’m sure every big man on every team in the NBA will say that; Queta does that at least three, four times a game, where Jayson Tatum, Pritchard, PG, somebody get an easy layup for just jumping in the paint. So, I wanted to just take my hat off to Queta tonight because I thought he was phenomenal out there.”

Celtics Star Appreciates the Screening

Don’t think his Celtics teammates have not taken notice, either. Boston signed Mitchell Robinson this offseason with the intention of moving Queta to the bench, but by the end of October, Queta had earned his way back into the starting five.

Paul George appreciates his screen game, too: “He extremely, extremely important because his screening it causes some switches at times where he’s got smalls on them. And I think that’s where we can make the most impact with those situations is getting him the ball, getting some easy looks. When those threes aren’t falling, we got a presence down low that we need to take advantage of.

“He’s been phenomenal. I think he understands how good he is, and how good he can be, and what we need from him for the team. And he’s only be getting better and better as the game’s going on. I think just owning that confidence of I got my shooters out here but I’m the dominant presence in the middle.”