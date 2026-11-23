There is something off about these Boston Celtics, who are suddenly slumping after blowing away expectations to start the season.

The Celtics opened the season with wins in 11 of their first 13 games, with their most impressive victory coming over East-leading Philadelphia 76ers, who acquired former Celtics star Jaylen Brown in July.

Boston is in funk after dropping the last four games, two of them coming against … let’s just call them vastly inferior teams.

Already on a Bad Losing Streak, Celtics Will Be Undermanned Again

One explanation for the Celtics’ recent struggles is injury trouble. Although superstar forward Jayson Tatum and star guard Derrick White missed only one game each, reserve big man Mitchell Robinson has not played since Boston’s Nov. 18 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The bad news is that Robinson, who signed a $47 million contract in the offseason following a championship with the New York Knicks, will miss Tuesday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards, according to the team’s official injury report released Monday evening. The absence will be his third in a row. Monday’s contest against the Wizards will mark the third game in a row that the Celtics will be without a key rotation player.

Robinson, 28, has been ruled out again with an illness. The Celtics have not disclosed the kind of illness the veteran big man is dealing with.

Although Robinson has struggled mightily to start the season, there is no denying that he possesses all the tools to be a difference-maker for Boston, especially as an elite rebounder and screen-setter.

With the Celtics coming off two bad losses, we can’t, at least until proven otherwise, say that they don’t need their best players to beat a struggling team. After losing by a combined two points to the lowly Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, one of the NBA’s most injury-ravaged teams, Boston better come with its A game Monday night against the Wizards.

After starting the season 11-2, the Celtics have fallen to 11-6, placing them in a three-way tie with the Atlanta Hawks, winners of four games in a row, and the Knicks, who are on a five-game winning streak, for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics, along with the Hawks and Knicks, trail the conference-leading Sixers by three games.