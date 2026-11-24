A blockbuster new Boston Celtics trade proposal promises to shake up the East and elevate Joe Mazzulla’s squad into legitimate championship contenders.

The hypothetical four-team deal centers around Celtics veteran Derrick White, who is mired in a seemingly endless shooting slump dating back to last season. In the wake of White’s struggles, fans and analysts alike have urged the Celtics to trade him, despite realizing that it won’t be easy to part with the team’s best defensive player and a highly respected locker-room leader. However, the Celtics may be forced to make a tough call if they want to truly contend in a top-heavy conference.

The mock trade also allows the New Orleans Pelicans to offload Dejounte Murray following his trade request, while giving Detroit a steady veteran backcourt partner for Cade Cunningham in White alongside Jalen Smith, who is in the midst of a career year. Meanwhile, Chicago trades one headache for another, swapping Patrick Williams’ dead-weight contract for Murray and his $30.7M player option in 2027-28. All told, it’s a rare four-team deal where every side walks away a potential winner.

Blockbuster Celtics Trade Idea

Celtics would receive: Trey Murphy III (via TPE), Isaiah Joe

Bulls would receive: Dejounte Murray

Pistons would receive: Derrick White, Jalen Smith

Pelicans would receive: Patrick Williams, John Collins, 2027 first-round pick (via BOS), 2027 first-round pick (via DET)

Post-trade, the Celtics would remain $2.32M below the first apron of the luxury tax. The Pistons, however, will be dangerously close to being over the first apron with the incoming salaries of White ($33.38M) and Smith ($9.43M). The Pelicans will receive the biggest financial relief as they swap out nearly $60M for the incoming $35M.

The Pelicans receive two first-round picks in the deal — short of their reported three-pick asking price for Murphy. Still, settling for two makes sense if it allows New Orleans to finally put the Dejounte Murray saga behind them.

The hypothetical trade can only go down after Dec. 15, when trade restrictions will lift on the newly-signed contracts such as John Collins and Jalen Smith.

Why the Celtics Do It

In Trey Murphy and Isaiah Joe, the Celtics immediately land two dynamic sharpshooters capable of scoring both off pindowns and off the dribble. Joe also proved his mettle as a high-level defender with the Oklahoma City Thunder, regularly taking on the toughest perimeter assignments against second units. While Murphy has rarely played in high-stakes games with the perennially lottery-bound Pels, the 6-foot-9 wing has flashed more than enough upside to suggest he can thrive in a Celtics playoff run.

Both 3-and-D wings project to be excellent fits in Joe Mazzulla’s system.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons has already urged the Celtics to make a move for Murphy.

“They have a $27.7 million trade exception,” Simmons said last week. “Trey Murphy makes $27 million. He fits in the trade exception.”

Simmons added that it would behoove Boston to move White before his value drops.

“If you were ever gonna trade Derrick White, you would do it a year too soon instead of a year too late,” he said.

“To me, it’s clearly Trey Murphy,” he added of his preferred trade candidate.