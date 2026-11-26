Going into the Boston Celtics‘ win over the Wizards this week, there was ample surprise around the fact that one of the team’s most sensible five-man combinations just had not been deployed much this year by coach Joe Mazzulla. When putting out his starting five, Mazzulla likes to have one of the spots for a strong wing defender, even if that player is an iffy offensive contributor–thus, Jordan Walsh has started 10 games, and Hugo Gonzalez has started five. The Celtics move Sam Hauser into the starting five when the team has an injury, but before the Washington win, not when the rest of the Top 4 are healthy.

But fans and observers pointed out earlier this week that the best Celtics lineup–Derrick White, Hauser, Paul George, Jayson Tatum and Neemias Queta–had only been on the floor together 14 minutes all season before Tuesday. Mazzulla had appeared to be stubbornly holding onto the notion of keeping a young defender in the opening group, even if the numbers told him he should not do so.

Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Might Not Stick With Sam Hauser

But that starting five got its shot against the Wizards, and the benefits for the Celtics were immediate, as the team got off to an 18-9 start en route to scoring 80 first-half points. The lineup now has a rating of plus-54.0 per 100 possessions, though it is has still only been deployed a total of 25:39 this season.

It’s early, and sample sizes are still small, but surely the Celtics will move to the lineup more. Right?

Well, not exactly. After the game Mazzulla was lukewarm on using it again going forward–he said the only reason he gave that fifth spot to Hauser rather than Walsh or Gonzalez was a desire to spread out the Wizards’ big lineup with Alex Sarr and Anthony Davis on the floor.

“It was a tactical reason,” Mazzulla esplained. “They start double big and we wanted to take advantage of our ability to put them in some crossmatches on the offensive end. It’s a lineup that’s constantly changing and we are always going to try to look at it from a matchup standpoint, and what gives us the best chance to win the matchup.”

The Celtics will be back on the floor on Friday against the Hawks, and we will have to see whether Mazzulla sticks with his best lineup or puts either Walsh or Gonzalez back in–Atlanta does not use a double-big lineup.