Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are set to host the Atlanta Hawks in Friday’s high-stakes NBA Cup game.

The Celtics finally bounced back Tuesday by taking care of business against the struggling Washington Wizards in Capital One Arena, snapping their four-game losing streak behind a dominant performance by Tatum.

Boston improved to 12-6 on the season and remained the second seed in a tough Eastern Conference.

Celtics Receive Injury News Before Taking on the Hawks

While the Celtics may be without star big man Mitchell Robinson, who has missed multiple games due to an undisclosed illness, the team is in luck otherwise. According to the official injury report released Thursday evening, the Hawks will be without a whopping five players in Friday’s NBA Cup game, giving the Celtics a significant injury boost.

Atlanta will be without Jock Landale (toe sprain), Mouhamed Gueye (foot fracture), and Henri Veesaar (ACL surgery), CJ McCollum (calf strain) and Asa Newell (toe surgery).

The Hawks have struggled with injuries this season, but to their credit, they have kept afloat in a packed Eastern Conference, owning the fourth seed. The Hawks enter tonight’s game in TD Garden winners of their last four games and achieving victory in eight of their last 10 contests.

Meanwhile, the Celtics aim to string together a few wins after a recent tough stretch. Before Tuesday’s win over the Wizards, Boston went through an unspeakably poor stretch of shooting, particularly in rough losses to the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, two teams the Celtics lost to by a combined two points.

While Boston has also had its fair share of injury trouble, with Derrick White and Tatum recently appearing on the injury report, the team could be at full strength in Friday’s NBA Cup game if Robinson returns to the lineup. Robinson, the team’s marquee offseason free-agent signing, last played in a Nov. 18 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Ball Arena.

The Celtics aim for victory No. 13 on the season tonight.