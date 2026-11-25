Markelle Fultz, the No. 1 pick of the 2017 NBA Draft — the last year in which the Boston Celtics held the top pick — is joining the Toronto Raptors’ G League affiliate, Raptors 905, after nine NBA seasons.

But days before the draft, the Celtics traded that No. 1 pick. How did the player the Philadelphia 76ers traded up to select ahead of Jayson Tatum end up back in the NBA’s minor league?

NBA reporter Michael Scotto reported the move Wednesday. Fultz, 28, averaged 9.8 points and 5.3 assists in six games for the Raptors 905 earlier this year, then signed a 10-day NBA contract with Toronto on March 23. A year earlier, he averaged 2.7 points in 21 games with the Sacramento Kings.

Across 260 NBA games with the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Kings and Raptors, Fultz has averaged 10.2 points, 4.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Fultz grew up in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and was cut from varsity as a sophomore at DeMatha Catholic High School, a 5-foot-9 guard. He then grew six inches and became a 2016 McDonald’s All-American. At the University of Washington, he put up 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 41.3 percent from three-point range.

Boston Celtics Trade Put Markelle Fultz on the Philadelphia 76ers

Boston owned the No. 1 pick. On June 19, 2017, it finalized the deal that sent that pick to Philadelphia, which had held No. 3, and got the No. 3 pick and a future first-rounder in return. That future pick turned into Romeo Langford at No. 14 in 2019.

Philadelphia took Fultz first, Boston took Duke’s Jayson Tatum third and Los Angeles took Lonzo Ball second. Ball was a hometown product whose father, LaVar, had said Lonzo would play only for the Lakers, according to The Boston Globe.

The Lakers would likely have taken Fultz if he was available. Magic Johnson, then the team’s president, was “in love” with the Washington guard after working him out and wanted to move up for him, but the Lakers couldn’t match Philadelphia’s offer, according to RealGM.

Would Boston have taken Fultz first if it had kept the pick? Danny Ainge, Boston’s president of basketball operations at the time, fielded questions about Tatum after the draft. “Yes, we would have picked him with the first pick,” Ainge said, according to CBS Sports. In other words, Boston’s pick at No. 1 would have been Tatum, not Fultz.

Fultz’s Injuries and Tatum’s Celtics Run

Fultz’s trouble began almost at once. He missed most of his rookie season with a scapular muscle imbalance, then appeared in the last 10 regular-season games and the first three playoff games.

Then there was the jumper. After shooting well from deep in college, Fultz had made only four of 15 three-point attempts in the NBA by February 2019.

In December 2018, he was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, a compression of nerves or blood vessels between the neck and upper chest. All told, he missed 103 games in under two years as a Sixer.

On Feb. 7, 2019, Philadelphia traded him to Orlando for Jonathon Simmons, a protected 2020 first-round pick and a 2019 second-rounder. In December 2020, he agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension with Orlando. Weeks later, on Jan. 6, 2021, he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and missed the rest of that season.

Tatum, meanwhile, has made six All-Star teams, four All-NBA first teams and won the 2022 Eastern Conference finals MVP award. He helped Boston capture a record 18th championship over Dallas in the 2024 Finals, then received a four-year, $242.5 million extension, among the richest in NBA history.

On May 12, 2025, Tatum ruptured his Achilles tendon in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks. He returned March 6 after 298 days away and is averaging more than 26 points per game this season.