The Boston Celtics will host the Atlanta Hawks in tonight’s high-stakes group stage NBA Cup game.

The Celtics are coming off a bounce back victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, snapping a frustrating four-game losing streak that saw Boston lose to a pair of struggling teams in the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

Boston secured a 131-116 win behind Jayson Tatum’s stellar 41-point game. But the Celtics will face a much tougher task tonight against the Hawks, who enter Friday’s game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference after winning eight of their last 10 games.

Celtics Will Be Without Key Player Once Again

The Celtics have faced some injury trouble lately, with two starters in Tatum and Derrick White appearing on injury reports recently. Although Tatum sat one game due to rest, White was dealing with a joint contusion. Boston has also gone multiple games without reserve big man Mitchell Robinson, who has not played since the team’s 105-101 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Ball Arena.

Robinson was listed as questionable for tonight’s game on the Celtics injury report that was released Thursday evening. Today, the team announced that Robinson, who has missed four straight games with an undisclosed illness, will be sidelined again Friday.

Robinson’s recent absences have been frustrating for Celtics fans, but his play has also been a cause for concern.

Robinson signed a multi-year, $47 million deal with Boston in the offseason after winning a championship with the rival New York Knicks, who elected not to retain Robinson fearing increasingly narrow financial constraints enforced by the second apron.

The 28-year-old veteran big man has not looked like himself this season and has been clearly outplayed by teammate Neemias Queta, who is coming off a spectacular 21-point performance in Tuesday’s win in the Nation’s Capital.

The Celtics will travel to San Antonio after Friday’s game to take on the defending Western Conference champion Spurs on Sunday afternoon.