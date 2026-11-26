Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (12-6) are facing off against the Atlanta Hawks (11-6) on Friday night at 8:00 PM ET.

The Celtics are struggling as of late, falling short in four of their last five matchups. The losses came against the Orlando Magic, Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, and Golden State Warriors while the lone win came over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Hawks are on a four-game win streak, taking down the Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Charlotte Hornets, and Detroit Pistons.

It appears the Celtics will be near full strength for the Hawks game, but one key reserve may be sidelined.

Celtics Announce Mitchell Robinson Is Questionable Due to Illness

As of Thursday’s 2:15 PM ET injury report, the Celtics are listing key reserve and center Mitchell Robinson as questionable for the matchup against the Hawks due to an illness. He is the only member of Boston’s standard roster to be listed. Atlanta has not yet submitted its injury report.

Robinson is struggling to find his footing with his new team, as he is averaging 5.1 points and 5.4 rebounds on 65.3% shooting in 14 games as the backup to Neemias Queta. For comparison, the 28-year-old recorded 5.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game on 72.3% shooting last season for the New York Knicks.

With or without Robinson, the Celtics have a tough matchup ahead of them.

The Hawks are led by last year’s Most Improved Player Nickeil Alexander-Walker and All-NBA forward Jalen Johnson. The former is tallying 21.3 points per game while the latter is scoring 19.1 points per game, to go along with 9.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists. This duo brought the Hawks to a playoff berth last season, so it should not come as a shock if they manage to do so again.

Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu, Aaron Wiggins, Lu Dort, and CJ McCollum also contribute heavily to Atlanta’s rotation. It’s worth mentioning McCollum has missed the last three matchups due to a left calf strain.

To no one’s surprise, Tatum and Paul George are leading the charge for Boston. Tatum is playing at an All-NBA level while George is surprisingly performing like an All-Star even at age 36.

Even with Robinson potentially absent due to an illness, the Celtics can certainly still emerge victorious.