One of the central themes of this season for the Boston Celtics has been the shaky play of reserve center Mitchell Robinson.

Robinson, 28, was seen as the Celtics’ marquee offseason free-agent signing after the veteran big man played a vital role in helping the New York Knicks end their 53-year NBA championship drought.

So far, the Celtics have seen diminished returns, with Robinson failing to replicate the production he gave the Knicks last season. Although Boston is second in the Eastern Conference standings, Robinson’s play is a cause for concern.

Could Celtics Pull the Trigger on a Robinson Trade?

Robinson’s play has certainly set the trade rumor mill on fire, with fans firing out numerous ways the Celtics could flip Robinson for an upgrade elsewhere on the roster. While there is no indication that president Brad Stevens and co. are moving toward potentially trading Robinson, NBA insider Keith Smith, a resident Celtics fan, poses a very straightforward statement.

“I do wonder if eventually they’re run gonna run out of patience with Mitchell Robinson and say, ‘Forget it.’’ … If this is the way it is a year from now, now all of sudden it’s like, man, this contract has no value.”

While Smith believes the Celtics are unlikely to consider trading stars like Paul George and even Derrick White, another trade rumor mill favorite amid his mighty shooting struggles, the league insider noted that Boston could make a move of note around the trade deadline, which is Feb. 11.

As for the Celtics potentially trading Robinson, that is something Heavy’s own Sean Deveney urges us to keep an eye on.

“This will be something worth watching,” Deveney wrote. “The Celtics gave Robinson three years and $47 million, and while that’s not cheap, it’s not an albatross kind of deal, either. Robinson’s injury history is concerning, but teams around the league know what he can do in the right role — if the Celtics want to rip the Band-Aid off quickly and try to trade him, they could still find plenty of takers. Teams are desperate for size. It would be unusual to sign a guy for three years and move him months later, and it is a longshot the Celtics will do so. But if Boston already knows the fit is not going to work, trading Robinson after December 15 (when he is eligible) would amount to selling high, and something worth considering.”

Robinson’s Absence Only Increasing Fans’ Frustrations

What hasn’t helped Robinson’s case to remain in Boston, at least in the eyes of the fans, is a sudden illness that has sidelined Robinson the last four games and counting.

On Thursday’s injury report, Robinson was listed as questionable to play against the Atlanta Hawks in Friday’s high-stakes NBA Cup game. Today, the Celtics announced that Robinson will not play, which will mark his fifth straight absence with an undisclosed illness.

For one, Robinson needs to get healthy and return to the court to demonstrate he can be a plus-player for the Celtics, who gave Robinson a $47 million deal in the offseason. As team insider Chris Forsberg recently noted, Robinson, through the Celtics’ first 15 games this season, gave little reason for Boston to be confident about his fit with the team.

“By now you’ve surely seen the stat. The Celtics have outscored opponents by 157 points this season, but Robinson is a team-worst minus-37 in his 246 minutes on the floor through 15 games,” Forsberg wrote in a fan mailbag back on Nov. 21. “Plus/Minus can be a flukey stat but, somehow, the eye test suggests it might actually be even worse than the numbers indicate. What’s wild is that Robinson has spent more than 70 percent of his floor time playing alongside Jayson Tatum and yet the team has been outscored by 8.5 points per 100 possessions in those 174 minutes. Boston owns a +20 net rating in Tatum’s 303 minutes without Robinson.”

What has made Robinson’s struggles particularly glaring is the contrasting play of big man Neemias Queta, who was in the running for the Most Improved Player of the Year award last season.

Queta has thoroughly out-performed Robinson this season and has only justified Stevens’ decision to hand him a contract extension two summers ago.

Until Robinson turns around his play, there will be plenty of chatter about a potential trade, especially if Queta continues to produce and Boston’s backcourt continues to struggle.