Celtics Forward Sends Message To Doubters After Beating Jaylen Brown’s Sixers

The Boston Celtics ended their preseason preparations undefeated after an impressive 125-120 overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, Oct. 16.

What makes the win even more morale-boosting for the Celtics is that their second- and third-string rotation secured the victory against an almost fully healthy Sixers rotation.

Speaking to the media after the game, Ron Harper Jr. admitted nobody expected the Celtics to win. However, he stressed that ‘Celtics basketball’ was about finding “a way to get it done.”

“Nobody expected us to win. Especially when we roll out that (starting) lineup, and they see who’s playing and not playing, but we don’t really care,” Harper Jr. told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin. “We just go out there and play Boston Celtics basketball and find a way to get it done.”

Harper Jr. has been dealing with a shoulder injury for most of the preseason. However, he managed to produce a solid performance off the Celtics bench.

In 34 minutes of playing time, he put up 16 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal. However, his 1-of-9 shooting from the perimeter will be something he’ll look to address in the coming weeks.

Jaylen Brown Revealed Emotions At Facing Celtics

Friday was also the first time Jaylen Brown had suited up against the Celtics since being traded by the franchise earlier this summer.

Brown produced a solid performance for Philadelphia. In 31 minutes of playing time, he dropped 20 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, dished out 3 assists, blocked 2 shots and recorded a steal. The 2024 NBA Finals MVP shot 8-of-14 from the field, but struggled from deep, going 1-of-5.

Speaking to the media after the game, Brown discussed the emotions he felt when facing off against his former team.

“I played there for 10 years, so it’ll never be out of the way,” Brown said, via NBC Sports Boston. “But it was good to see some of the young guys. Spent a lot of time with those guys, see them developing and getting better. It’s good to see.”

Boston and Brown will face off plenty of times in the coming years, and Brown still has to return to the TD Garden this season. As such, he’s not done riding the emotional rollercoaster yet.

Celtics Are Ready For The New Season

Throughout preseason, the Celtics have looked ready to hit the ground running. They’ve made some tweaks to their offensive and defensive approach that look to be better suited to this season’s roster.

Boston has dominated on the glass over the last four games, while also forcing a high volume of live-ball turnovers.

Joe Mazzulla has a talented and deep rtation to call on this season, especially at the wing positions. Trading Brown was a tough call for the front office to make. Yet, judging by Boston’s style of play, and the young players who are going to get minutes, it might end up being the right decision. </p>

Still, if the Sixers go on to have a stellar year, Celtics fans won’t be able to look past the fact that sending Brown there was a catalyst for Philadelphia’s current superteam. </p>