For the Boston Celtics, one of the hopes of the 2026-27 season was that star guard Derrick White would be able to easily flush away his struggles from last year and start fresh, perhaps with more opportunities as a No. 2-level option with Jaylen Brown having been traded. White seemed to lose confidence in his shot last season, and with good reason–he averaged 16.5 points, making 39.4% of his shots and 32.7% of his 3-pointers. Getting improvement from him this year would be a boost to the team’s offense.

That was the theory, at least. In practice, White has continued to struggle with his shooting, and his performance on Sunday against the Warriors–in the Celtics’ fourth straight loss–was emblematic. White was 6-for-21 from the field and 2-for-12 from the 3-point line, finishing with 14 points. He is averaging just 12.8 points on 41.0% shooting and 28.9% 3-point shooting.

Celtics Derrick White Declining?

Taking the two years together, the wider problem for the Celtics when it comes to White is that this might not be a matter of a slump or a confidence dip. White’s still been an active and effective defender, but it’s possible that at age 32, he is seeing deterioration in his offensive game.

After the loss to the Warriors, veteran Celtics reporter Gary Washburn sounded the alarm.

On the “Celtics on CLNS” podcast, Washburn said, “Derrick White, I am concerned. I don’t know about you guys. I am concerned with Derrick White. After that steal, he did not want to shoot the ball. ‘This ain’t me, not tonight, I am not blowing this game.’ That can’t be your No. 2 guy. Derrick has got to get out of his own head. He had some stretches, but again, 6-for-21, missed a bunch of open looks again, 2-for-12 from 3. I mean, I am concerned about Derrick White.”

And Keith Smith of Spotrac expressed similar misgivings.

He wrote: “I don’t know if Derrick White is hurt or if he’s lost it, but after tonight he’s shooting 40.1% overall and 28.8% on threes so far this season. This is after hitting 39.4% overall and 32.7% on threes last season. Three full seasons prior: 45.4% overall and 38.7% on threes.”

Something has changed for White. The Celtics hoped that turning the page on last season would fix it. But it hasn’t.