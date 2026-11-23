In the aftermath of the fourth game in a row, we ask the same question: What is going wrong with the Boston Celtics?

The Celtics have suffered back-to-back gut-wrenching — borderline embarrassing — losses to two teams that had no business winning, extending their losing streak to four.

On Sunday, Boston came up short in Chase Center, falling 87-86 to a Golden State Warriors team minus Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Kristaps Porzingis, to name a few. So, is it time to sound the alarm, or will the C’s shake out of this slump?

Celtics Head Coach Drops Brutally Honest Take After Loss

Any time a team, one with high expectations, starts fumbling, all eyes turn to the head coach. While there aren’t (yet) rampant calls among Celtics Nation for the team to get rid of Joe Mazzulla, frustration is quickly building up. While Mazzulla, who is in his fifth year as the Celtics’ bench boss, wouldn’t feel great about his team if the season ended today, he isn’t ready to tear into his guys amid a brutal stretch.

“I think if the season ended today, I’d be pretty concerned but we have 63 games left,” Mazzulla told reporters after the loss. “So you have to continue to trust the fact that if we’re getting good shots, which more times than not we are. … If we’re looking at it and we’re good with these shots, you have to trust over the course of the season that’s going to work out.”

If there is something that has particularly stood out for Boston in the last four games, it is shooting inefficiency. After the team missed a franchise-record 45 3-pointers in Saturday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings, Boston shot just 14-for-47 from long range against the Warriors and converted just 39 percent from the field overall.

“There’s times where we force them into the shot that we want, and we don’t get it,” Mazzulla said. “But yeah, it’s connected. It’s both inefficient offense and our ability to finish possessions with the rebound. Those are the two trends that have stuck throughout the four games.”

Veteran Guard’s Struggles More Apparent Than Ever

Some fans’ patience with guard Derrick White is running out. While the 32-year-old star, acquired in trade from the San Antonio Spurs in 2022, was a pivotal piece of two Celtics teams that marched to the NBA Finals, he has regressed mightily as a shooter since the start of last season.

“I don’t know if Derrick White is hurt or if he’s lost it, but after tonight he’s shooting 40.1% overall and 28.8% on threes so far this season,” wrote Spoctrac’s Keith Smith in an X post. “This is after hitting 39.4% overall and 32.7% on threes last season. Three full seasons prior: 45.4% overall and 38.7% on threes.”

Over his last three games, White has shot just 1-for-17 from the 3-point line, according to Celtics reporter Bobby Manning. While anyone can go through a rough shooting stretch, White’s struggles as a perimeter shooter have stretched into a dangerous territory.

Said White, who recorded 14 points on just 6-for-21 shooting in Sunday’s loss: “We’re just kind of in like a team-wide funk right now, and just got to stick together and find a way to get through it. So, can’t feel sorry for ourselves. Can’t point my fingers. (We have to) figure it out together.”