Jayson Tatum made Boston Celtics history on Sunday night.

With a deep three-pointer just before halftime, the 28-year-old overtook the legendary Bill Russell on the Celtics’ all-time scoring list.

Tatum now sits eighth, with his bucket against the Golden State Warriors taking him to 14,523 points.

The MVP hopeful finished the night with 27 points, pushing his total to 14,528.

John Havlicek remains clear at the top of the charts, with 26,395 points.

Jayson Tatum Humble After Making Celtics History

As usual, Tatum did not take the achievement for granted.

Speaking after the Celtics’ 88-87 loss to Golden State, he admitted it would have been better to break the record at home in Boston.

“That’s cool. You know what, if I wasn’t going to do it in Boston, I guess it would be the second-best place to do it at,” Tatum said Sunday.

“That’s cool. That’s an honor. Obviously, what he meant to society, what he meant to the game of basketball, here in the Bay and, obviously, for this organization.

“So, obviously, any time you’re mentioned with names like that, it’s an honor, and you’re doing something right.”

Sam Jones is the next target on Tatum’s list, and the power forward will be full of confidence after also registering his 400th 20-point game.

He becomes only the fifth Celtic to achieve that milestone.

Celtics Suffer Off-Night in San Francisco

Tatum scored 23 points in the first half of his historic night, including 10 in the opening five minutes of the match.

However, the rest of his team started slowly, although the Celtics only trailed by two points heading into halftime after some sloppy shooting from both sides.

His teammates combined to score just 19 points in the first half on 8-of-30 shooting from the field, with only 2-of-16 three-point attempts landing.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla responded by putting veteran point guard Mike Conley into the game, with the 39-year-old sinking two three-pointers to put the Celtics ahead.

Boston managed to stretch their lead to 11 in the third quarter before allowing the Warriors to fight back and take the lead with six minutes left in the fourth.

After a few back-and-forth trades, an overturned 3-pointer by Brandon Podziemski left the Celtics trailing 88-86 with 1:07 left on the clock.

Tatum managed to draw a foul and sink one of his free throws, but then went on to miss what would have been a go-ahead three-pointer and a jump shot to potentially win the game.