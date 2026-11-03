Celtics Announce Unexpected Jayson Tatum News Before Bucks Showdown

The Boston Celtics could be without Jayson Tatum for Wednesday’s Eastern Conference showdown against the Milwaukee Bucks, raising questions about how coach Joe Mazzulla intends to manage his star’s workload following a demanding road trip.

Tatum was listed as questionable due to rest on the NBA’s official injury report Tuesday afternoon.

The designation comes after the six-time All-Star played consecutive nights against Orlando and Houston, with Boston’s five-game winning streak ending in Monday’s 109-93 loss to the Rockets.

Although Tatum has no newly reported injury, his availability remains uncertain.

Jayson Tatum Questionable for Wednesday’s Game

Tatum has appeared in all seven games this season, averaging 27.0 points, 7.9 assists and 6.0 rebounds.

The Celtics leaned heavily on him during their recent road back-to-back.

He scored 32 points in Sunday’s 108-97 victory over Orlando before struggling against Houston’s physical defense the following night.

Tatum finished Monday with 19 points on 5-of-16 shooting, including 1-for-7 from beyond the arc. He added nine assists and six rebounds.

Boston’s offense sputtered, particularly in the second half, as Houston pulled away.

The Celtics managed just 43 points after halftime.

Now, Tatum could receive his first rest day of the season.

The team has not publicly confirmed whether Wednesday’s potential absence was planned in advance.

Joe Mazzulla Emphasizes Celtics’ Depth After Rockets Loss

Boston has already demonstrated a willingness to adjust its rotation early in the season.

Paul George rested against Houston, while Mazzulla moved Mitchell Robinson to the bench before returning him to the starting lineup for the second half.

Mazzulla explained the reasoning behind his lineup flexibility during Monday’s postgame news conference.

“Just take advantage of our depth. Take advantage of our variety,” Mazzulla said. “Have guys in different roles, be able to play in different ways.”

Those comments concerned Robinson’s role rather than Tatum’s availability, but they reflected the coach’s emphasis on utilizing his entire roster.

Mazzulla also dismissed the notion that Boston’s difficult schedule excused its loss.

“We came in here last year on a tough back-to-back out of Minnesota and won,” he said.

The Celtics had trimmed Houston’s lead to five before the Rockets seized control with a decisive run spanning the third and fourth quarters.

Mazzulla believed his team approached the game correctly but failed to respond when Houston gained momentum.

Celtics Face Additional Injury Concern Before Bucks Game

Tatum isn’t the only Boston player whose availability remains uncertain.

Payton Pritchard is also questionable with a right shoulder contusion, according to Tuesday’s official NBA injury report.

Pritchard endured a difficult shooting night against Houston, missing all seven field-goal attempts and finishing with four points.

Still, Mazzulla defended his ability to contribute without scoring.

“He gave us elite ball pressure,” Mazzulla said, referring to Pritchard’s performance against Orlando.

The coach emphasized that Pritchard can affect games through effort, defensive pressure and decision-making.

Devin Carter, meanwhile, remains out with an illness.

Boston enters Wednesday’s matchup at 5-2, looking to rebound from its second loss of the season.

Whether Tatum plays will become clearer closer to the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff at TD Garden.

For Mazzulla, the challenge extends beyond one game against Milwaukee.

The Celtics must balance the demands of winning now with keeping their most important players fresh for the months ahead.