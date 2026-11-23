The Boston Celtics franchise has been synonymous with winning for as long as the basketball world can remember. They’ve won 18 NBA titles, more championships than any other franchise in NBA history. And, they haven’t finished the regular season with a losing-record since the 2014-15 season (they still made the playoffs that year). They were 40-42 that season.

So, when the Celtics hit a rough patch, losing even two consecutive games, the fanbase can usually be heard grumbling. Now, when the team loses four consecutive games, historians start checking the record books.

Wild Statistic Pops Up After Celtics Loss to Warriors

That’s exactly the scenario this iteration of the Celtics is currently dealing with. Following a nail-biting loss to the Golden State Warriors, 88-87, the Celtics have now lost four straight games. According to Keith Smith, contributor to @spotrac and @FrontOfficeShow, this is the first time the Celtics have lost at least four games in a row in six years.

“What a disaster of a west coast trip this has been for Boston. Losing to Denver is one thing. They’re good and always tough at home. Losing to the Kings and the Warriors without Curry is awful. Four losses in a row for the Celtics for the first time in six years,” Smith’s tweet reads on X.

The last time the Celtics lost four straight games was May of 2021. In that stretch, they lost to the Chicago Bulls, the Miami Heat twice, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite those struggles, they still finished with a record of 36-36 that year.

Should Celtics Be Concerned With Current Losing-Streak?

Sunday night’s game in a vacuum is concerning, but it doesn’t tell the whole story. This awful loss, to the Stephen Curry-less Warriors, is potentially the tipping-point of a poorly executed road-trip. Their first loss of the streak came to the Orlando Magic, at home, 115-105.

Jayson Tatum struggled in that one, shooting just 3-for-10 from 3-point range. The real concern in that game was the Celtics giving up 40 points in the fourth quarter, blowing the lead they held at the start of the final 12 minutes.

Loss No. 2 of the streak came on the road against the Denver Nuggets, 105-101. The problem in that one was the combined struggles of Paul George and Derrick White, who shot a total of 1-for-14 from 3-point range.

The third loss could quite possibly be the worst loss of the season — for any team. The Celtics lost to the Sacramento Kings, 97-96. Prior to this contest, the Kings hadn’t won a home-game. They also held the worst record in the Western Conference at 1-14. Payton Pritchard was the culprit that night, finishing 0-for-8 from 3-point range.

And that brings us to Sunday night’s crushing, 88-87 loss to the Warriors. This Warriors team is still forging ahead without (Stephen) Curry. On this night, their leading scorer was Brandon Podziemski, scoring just 18 points. The blame can be directed at White (again) and Sam Hauser after this one. They finished a combined 3-for-19 from 3-point range.

Can Celtics Get Back To Winning Ways?

The main concern from this streak should be the Celtics dwindling offensive production. They’ve scored fewer points in each subsequent game, shooting an abysmal 28.3% from 3-point range during the unfortunate streak.

They now hold the longest losing-streak in the league by any team not named the Milwaukee Bucks, and they’re still on the move. They’ll travel to the D.C. area to take on the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. And despite their shooting woes, time will truly tell if head coach, Joe Mazzulla will deploy a different game-plan moving forward.

The Celtics shoot a lot of 3-pointers. They currently rank No. 2 in the NBA in 3-point attempts per game (44.8). However, they rank just No. 11 in the league, shooting just 31.6% from downtown. For now, Mazzulla, Tatum, and the rest of the players will have to settle for answering tough questions after one of their worst stretches of team-play in more than five years.