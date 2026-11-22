The Boston Celtics are slumping after a fast start to the season. The Celtics have dropped three games in a row after starting the season with wins in 11 of their first 13 contests.

Saturday’s one-point loss to the Sacramento Kings in Golden 1 Center was arguably the most frustrating result of the season, at least for Celtics fans. Losing to a team with fewer wins is tough enough; losing to a team that entered the night with just one win on the season is terrible.

The Celtics look to bounce back tonight against the Golden State Warriors, who are (again) dealing with a litany of injuries.

Will Celtics Get Their Superstar Back Tonight?

In somewhat of a surprise, the Celtics announced ahead of Saturday’s game that superstar forward Jayson Tatum will be sidelined, though it is no longer uncommon for stars to sit out the first night of a back-to-back. Tatum, 28, missed yesterday’s game due to rest. The good news is that Tatum will return to the court Sunday, as the 10-year veteran did not appear on the team’s official injury report released late this afternoon.

Tatum had appeared in all but one game this season entering Boston’s matchup with Sacramento. The Celtics’ All-NBA forward has been spectacular this season, often making us forget he returned from a ruptured Achilles tendon just last spring. Tatum, who is averaging 26.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, will undoubtedly give his team, which is 5-4 away from TD Garden this season, a much-needed boost as the Celtics aim to snap a three-game skid.

In other news, Mitchell Robinson, who is dealing with an illness, will miss the second game in a row, while Derrick White, who missed Saturday’s game due to a joint contusion, will return to the lineup alongside Tatum.

The Celtics getting back two starters is, of course, major good news. Against the hobbled Warriors, the Tatum-led Celtics are expected to take care of business and capture their 12th win of the season.