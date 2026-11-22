The Boston Celtics aim to bounce back after suffering their most disappointing loss of the season Friday night in Sacramento.

The Celtics departed Golden 1 Center after a 97-96 loss to the Kings, who entered the game with a measly one win on the season. The loss extended Boston’s losing streak to three games and dropped the team to 11-5 on the season.

Against the Kings, the Celtics were without stars Jayson Tatum (rest), Derrick White (joint contusion) and Mitchell Robinson (illness).

Celtics Will Be Without Two Big Names Sunday Night

The C’s travel southwest to Golden State to take on the Warriors, who enter Sunday’s contest as one of the most injury-ravaged teams in the NBA. While the Warriors will be without many of their top stars, the Celtics won’t be at full strength, either.

According to team reporter Justin Turpin, Robinson and Paul George will miss Sunday’s contest. Robinson, 28, will miss his second game in a row as he deals with an illness, while George, 36, has been ruled out due to rest.

George, to the surprise of some fans, is having a stellar season for the Celtics, who acquired the nine-time All-Star in a blockbuster July trade that sent All-NBA wingman Jaylen Brown to the rival Philadelphia 76ers. This season, George, who burned the Celtics as a member of the Sixers in the playoffs last spring, is averaging a tick below 20 points per game while shooting better than 40 percent from 3-point range.

While the Celtics will miss George, even against a Golden State team without Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, to name a couple, Boston will welcome back Tatum and White into the lineup after both stars missed Friday’s action.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla didn’t bury his team after being stunned by the Kings, but he expects a bounce back game tonight. Boston, which owns the second seed in the Eastern Conference, aims to pick up its 12th win of the season.