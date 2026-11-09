Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Sends Blunt Message to Jaylen Brown Before Sixers Game

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has downplayed the significance of Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, which marks his first matchup against Jaylen Brown since the 2024 NBA Finals MVP was traded this offseason.

“That it’s another game on the schedule and it’s the Celtics vs. Sixers. In the words of Brad Stevens, they all count as one,” Tatum said bluntly when asked if he had any special plans for the blockbuster clash, via Celtics beat reporter Bobby Manning.

When asked about Brown’s claim that “there’s nothing to talk about” when the former teammates face off, Tatum responded, “I’m not able to tell the future. I just know it’s the Celtics vs. Sixers.”

“I’m just focused on the game on Tuesday,” he continued. “Get through that, game on Wednesday.”

Jaylen Brown Returns to Boston

Brown similarly downplayed the matchup earlier in the day when asked if he and Tatum planned to hash out their alleged feud.

“There’s nothing to talk about,” Brown said.

“He’s on his side, I’m on my side. We’re playing basketball. Both of us are trying to win, so there’s nothing to talk about. Just check the ball up.”

Brown shut down questions about his relationship with Tatum with a brief “nope,” though he took time to praise the Celtics organization.

“Nope. Just ready to go,” he said when asked to clarify if he had beef with Tatum.

“Wish nothing but the best to everybody over there: the Celtics and the city of Boston. I love the city of Boston.”

The All-Star wing brushed off questions about his offseason trade, insisting his first return to Boston wasn’t an emotional one.

“Decisions were made,” Brown said,” via The Athletic’s Tony Jones.

“It’s life. It’s business. Move on. What goes into it — it’s emotions, but it’s life. It’s happened to a numerous amount of people. I just look forward to trying to build with my team.

“As of now, I have no emotion. I’m just ready to go.”

Celtics vs Sixers

Both Atlantic Division powerhouses will play the second leg of a back-to-back following Monday night victories. While the red-hot Celtics routed the Milwaukee Bucks 117-97 for their third straight win, the Sixers rebounded from last week’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers by topping the Chicago Bulls, 127-121.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is excited for the heavyweight clash.

“They are a great team, we have to be ready to execute,” Mazzulla said of the Super Team Sixers, the odds-on favorites to represent the East in the NBA Finals.

“It’ll be fun. It’ll be a good atmosphere.”

Sixers (9-2) vs Celtics (8-2) tips off at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday.