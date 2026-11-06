Celtics Champion Kristaps Porzingis Makes Painful NBA Decision at Just 31

The Boston Celtics celebrated an NBA championship with Kristaps Porzingis in 2024. Just two years later, the former All-Star has delivered a heartbreaking update about his basketball future. Porzingis, now with the Golden State Warriors, announced that he is stepping away from the game to prioritize his health. At just 31 years old, his decision raises the possibility that fans have already witnessed the final chapter of a remarkable NBA career.

Porzingis explained that he had been looking forward to playing alongside his Warriors teammates this season. Unfortunately, his body did not respond as expected when he attempted to increase his basketball activity.

“This season I was really looking forward to running it with this group, but as I ramped up, my body didn’t respond the way I anticipated,” Porzingis wrote in his statement. “I’m doing good, but I know what it takes, and I’m not where I want to be to perform at the level that I expect from myself. At this point, I’ve made the decision to prioritize my health and step away from the game I love.”

Celtics Champion Kristaps Porzingis Faces Difficult NBA Reality

The announcement is particularly difficult considering what Porzingis accomplished during his time in Boston. His combination of perimeter shooting, rim protection and size helped make the Celtics a championship-caliber team. Although injuries complicated his postseason availability, Porzingis contributed to Boston’s 2024 championship run and earned a permanent place in the franchise’s history.

Golden State had hoped Porzingis could provide another dimension alongside Stephen Curry after signing him to a two-year, $40 million agreement this summer. Instead, ongoing health concerns prevented him from making his season debut. The Warriors announced in October that he would remain sidelined indefinitely, leaving considerable uncertainty surrounding his future.

What makes the situation especially unfortunate is that Porzingis isn’t describing a player who has simply lost his passion for basketball. His statement reflects someone who still wants to compete but recognizes that his health must come first. There is an important difference between choosing to retire because the desire is gone and stepping away because the body cannot meet the demands of professional basketball.

Porzingis also expressed appreciation for Golden State and said he wanted to work toward a resolution that respected the organization. His announcement does not explicitly rule out a future return, although it represents a significant development in his career.

For Celtics fans, Porzingis will always be an NBA champion. Whatever happens next, that accomplishment cannot be taken away.