Celtics Make Jayson Tatum Decision Ahead Of Bucks Game

The Boston Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum when they face the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The All-Star forward is listed as ‘out’ on the Celtics injury report due to rest.

As such, the Celtics will need to bounce back from their Nov. 2 loss to the Houston Rockets without their best player. The good news is that Paul George will return to the lineup after sitting out the Rockets game.

Injury Report Update: Devin Carter – Illness – OUTPayton Pritchard – Right Shoulder Contusion – QUESTIONABLEJayson Tatum – Rest – OUT https://t.co/9cxXHI5dR8 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 4, 2026

Tatum has been playing at an elite level to begin the season. He’s averaging 27 points, 6 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the two-point range and 22.9% from deep.

Boston’s biggest issue will be replacing the rim pressure Tatum provides. To begin the season, he’s getting to the free-throw line at a career-high rate, averaging 9.9 free-throw attempts per game. Tatum’s ability to make reads on the drive and force defensive rotations has been key to Joe Mazzulla’s offense.

In Tatum’s absence, Hugo Gonzalez will likely get his second start of the season. Gonzalez started against Houston on Monday as he filled in for the absent George. Given the sophomore’s ability to make an impact on both sides of the floor, he is the most logical selection to get the nod again on Wednesday evening.

Celtics Sweating On Payton Pritchard

Outside of Tatum’s absence, Celtics fans will be sweating on the availability of Payton Pritchard. The floor-spacing guard is currently listed as ‘questionable’ on the Celtics injury report. He’s dealing with a right shoulder contusion.

Pritchard, who is back in his sixth-man role this season, has struggled over Boston’s last two games, going scoreless from the perimeter in the process. However, the fact that he’s dealing with a shoulder contusion does explain some of his struggles when trying to shoot from deep.

Nevertheless, Pritchard has been an important part of the Celtics rotation to begin the season. He’s averaging 13.4 points, 3 rebounds and 3.4 dimes per night after the opening seven games of the season. Pritchard is also shooting the rock at a 53.3% clip from two-point range and 31% clip from deep.

Devin Carter Is Still on the Celtics’ Injury Report

The other name on the Celtics injury report for Wednesday against Milwaukee is Devin Carter. He is dealing with mononucleosis.

The former lottery pick signed a two-way deal with the Celtics following their preseason preparations. He had previously been on an Exhibit 10 contract with the franchise after being waived by the Atlanta Hawks earlier in the summer.

Carter has been ruled out for all seven of Boston’s games so far, with Wednesday making it eight. Fortunately for the Celtics, Carter didn’t project to be a staple within Mazzulla’s rotation this season and was likely to spend most of his time in the G League with the Maine Celtics.

Nevertheless, the Celtics have yet to issue a clean injury report to begin the season.

Still, that shouldn’t stop Mazzulla’s team from looking to secure a win over the Bucks, as they attempt to get straight back into the win column following their loss to the Rockets on Monday.