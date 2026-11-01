Celtics Make Mitchell Robinson Decision Ahead Of Magic Game

The Boston Celtics will face the Orlando Magic on Sunday, November 1. Joe Mazzulla’s team will be playing on the first night of a back-to-back, with a game against the Houston Rockets set for Monday, November 2.

One player who won’t be suiting up for Boston against Orlando is Mitchell Robinson. The veteran big man, who signed with the Celtics earlier this summer, has been ruled out for the matchup. Boston has listed ‘rest’ as the reason he will not play, per their injury report.

Robinson, 28, has started all five of the Celtics’ games to open the season. He’s averaging 6.6 points and 4.6 rebounds on 82.4% shooting from the field. However, his free-throw shooting remains an issue, as he’s currently converting at a 38.5% clip from the free-throw line, taking 2.6 attempts per game.

Throughout his career, Robinson has dealt with a string of injuries. Last season, the New York Knicks operated with Robinson on an unofficial minutes restriction, limiting him to under 20 minutes per night. To begin the current campaign, it would appear the Celtics are taking a similar approach.

At his best, Robinson is one of the best offensive rebounders in the NBA. Boston’s offensive system is requiring him to do more work on the perimeter, such as screening and initiating dribble hand-offs. As such, Celtics fans have yet to see the best of Robinson on the glass. Hopefully, as the season continues, he’ll grow in impact for Mazzulla’s team.

Neemias Queta Will Likely Start For The Celtics

With Robinson ruled out, Neemias Queta will likely get his first start of the season for Boston. Queta operated as Boston’s starting big man throughout last season, as Mazzulla’s team defied expectations to end the campaign as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

In his first five games of the current season, all coming from the bench, Queta is averaging 9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. He may view this matchup against the Magic as an opportunity to stake his claim to return to the starting lineup on a more consistent basis.

There’s certainly an argument to be made that Robinson would be more impactful coming off Boston’s bench, especially against second-string bigs.

Celtics Also Rule Out Devin Carter

Devin Carter also remains on Boston’s injury report. The former lottery pick, who signed a two-way contract with the Celtics following an impressive training camp, is currently suffering from mononucleosis.

It’s unclear whether Carter will have much of a role with the Celtics this season. As a two-way player, he’s eligible to play up to 50 regular-season games in the season. He’s also eligible to suit up for the Maine Celtics.

Boston is short on depth at the guard positions. However, Carter is likely viewed as a developmental project, despite having proven NBA experience from his time with the Sacramento Kings. Either way, we won’t be seeing him against the Magic, and it’s unlikely we will see him vs. the Rockets, either.

The Celtics will be on the road of both of their upcoming games. Their next home game will come on Wednesday, November 4, when they face the Milwaukee Bucks.