Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Delivers Strong Paul George Statement After Bucks Win

The Boston Celtics needed someone to step into the lead role on Wednesday night at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum sat with rest for the first time this season. Payton Pritchard left in the third quarter with an eye abrasion. Boston’s 21-point halftime cushion disappeared, and the game came down to who could hold the rope in the fourth.

Paul George answered. He finished with 25 points, pouring in 10 during the final period as the Celtics clawed back from a brief Milwaukee lead to secure a 109-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

After the game, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was asked about George’s importance to the team’s identity. His response left no room for interpretation.

What Mazzulla Said Postgame

Mazzulla’s answer started with one word and kept building.

“Extremely, and beyond basketball,” Mazzulla said. “Defensively, he’s been elite since he stepped on the court. Offensively, it’s been a fun journey with him just growing through it, learning the system and how to play, and just being unpredictable. We need the best version of him for us to be a great team. And I think you were able to see that tonight.”

With Tatum out, George carried the scoring load, attacked in the fourth quarter, and delivered in the moments that mattered most.

“It was a five-man thing out there where everybody was helping each other, pulling for one another,” George said. “We had to rebound, we had to scratch, claw.”

What White Said About George

Derrick White was asked about George’s impact beyond basketball. His answer captured something the stats do not.

“He cares about the person next to you,” White said. “He’s someone you can hang out with, just have a good time with him. Obviously, on the court he does a lot offensively and defensively for us.”

Then White landed the lighter note.

“He’s got a really good fantasy football team, too,” White said.

Final Word for the Celtics

Ten fourth-quarter points with the lead gone and two starters unavailable. Mazzulla called PG’s importance extreme. White called him a guy you want to be around. Both matter.

The Celtics are 6-2. George is averaging north of 20 points per game and has been elite defensively from the start. When Tatum returns from rest, the partnership picks up where it left off. Boston knows what it looks like now when George carries the weight alone.

He can handle it.