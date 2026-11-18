Some things never change for the Boston Celtics. Just months after trading last season’s NBA MVP candidate to a conference rival, the Celtics find themselves jockeying for the top seed in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Philadelphia 76ers (the recipient of that MVP candidate in question) by just 0.5 games.

Perhaps the most exciting thing about the Celtics is their superstar Jayson Tatum. While he is back, he isn’t all the way back, according to Tatum himself. And if the Celtics can pick up one more playmaker before the trade deadline strikes in February, look out.

Celtics Named Potential Destination for Oft-Mentioned Trade Candidate

While it feels like Boston could use a dependable, been-there-done-that type of table-setter more than a wing, especially considering Tatum and Paul George’s natural positions, New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III has frequently emerged in Celtics trade rumors dating back to the offseason.

According to Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, Murphy, a sincere favorite among fans of the NBA trade rumor mill, is one of the Celtics’ top three trade targets. The 26-year-old forward is said to be one of the more sought after targets in the league.

“The Boston Celtics feel like they’ll wait until the offseason if they go buck wild on the trade market, but Trey Murphy is Mazzullaball Nirvana,” Favale wrote. “His three-point shooting scales to higher volume and movement. He’s a lob target in his own right. A team-friendly salary through 2028-29 only heightens his appeal. The Celtics can match his salary without including Paul George if they’re willing to ship out Mitchell Robinson as part of a (mega) package once he’s trade-eligible.”

The thought of pairing Murphy, a score-first playmaker, with the duo of Tatum and George is certainly an intriguing one. The Pelicans star, drafted in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, would surely bring more offense and another scoring punch to a team that rarely struggles to put up points.

If Boston can lay hands on Murphy at a price that doesn’t demand as many as three or four first round picks, which the Pelicans are said to be seeking in potential trade, giving Tatum and George a third scoring option who can roll out of bed and drop 20 points could be beneficial. Otherwise, it may be hard convincing the fans that a deal makes sense.

The Other Two Trade Targets

Murphy is one of three players Favale listed as Celtics trade targets, with Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. and Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall being the others.

Of course, both players figure to be much easier to acquire compared to Murphy, whom the Pelicans may continue to resist trading. Although Marshall inked a contract extension with the Mavs in the summer, he is one of several forwards on Dallas’ roster that the team could soon look to move to help balance out the roster.

But perhaps the most interesting player is Pippen, the former undrafted guard who has made a name for himself in the pros. While Pippen has, unfortunately, struggled with injuries lately, he showed earlier in his career that he can be a dynamic guard with scoring and table-setting abilities. Pippen worked his way up to Memphis’ standard 15-man roster after spending time in the G League. If he gets an opportunity on a contending team, his best basketball could be ahead of him.