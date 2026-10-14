Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Sends Strong Message After $44 Million Deal

The Boston Celtics signed guard Payton Pritchard to a two-year, $44.2 million fully guaranteed contract extension on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The deal includes a mutual option for the 2029-30 season and represents a significant commitment to a player who has steadily grown into one of the most important pieces on the roster.

The news traveled fast. Pritchard responded with a message of his own, and the reaction it generated said everything about how his peers view him.

The Message From Pritchard

Pritchard took to Instagram after the extension was announced, sharing a black-and-white photo of himself in an emotional moment with his hands over his face. The caption carried more weight than any stat line could.

“Imagine if I listened to the people who said I couldn’t,” Pritchard wrote. “Year 7.”

Jayson Tatum responded with money bag emojis. Mitchell Robinson told him to keep proving himself right. Dejounte Murray commented that Pritchard has always been that caliber of player. Fred VanVleet, Oshae Brissett, and Ron Harper Jr. all weighed in underneath the same post.

Validation from across the league, all in one place, under a caption that summed up everything Pritchard’s career has been about.

A Career Built on Proving People Wrong

The doubt has followed Pritchard since before he entered the league. Drafted 26th overall in 2020, he contributed as a rookie but saw his role contract over the next two seasons. By year three, the frustration boiled over and he requested a trade away from the Celtics. Nobody outside the organization would have blamed him.

Brad Stevens saw something different. He held onto Pritchard and bet on a breakout that had not happened yet. That bet paid off in ways neither side could have predicted.

Pritchard became a key contributor on the 2024 Celtics championship team, punctuated by a 43-footer to close the first half of the title-clinching Game 5 against Dallas. He won Sixth Man of the Year the next season. Last year he started 50 games and averaged 17 points and 5.2 assists, both career highs, while stepping into a role that the departure of Jrue Holiday left open.

Entering Year 7, Pritchard’s responsibilities will only continue to expand.

Final Word for the Celtics

The extension puts him in line to earn $22.2 million per season starting in 2028-29. The money validates the work.

The deal is about what Pritchard is worth to the Celtics. The post is about what it took to get here.

Year 7. Still proving people wrong.