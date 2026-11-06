Celtics Make Key Payton Pritchard Decision Before Hornets Game

The Boston Celtics received encouraging news Friday morning as they prepared to open a four-game road trip.

Payton Pritchard has been cleared to play against the Charlotte Hornets, two days after an eye injury forced him out of Boston’s victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Celtics upgraded Pritchard from questionable to available on the NBA’s official injury report released Friday at 12:30 p.m. Eastern.

The update gives coach Joe Mazzulla another important piece of his rotation for Friday’s NBA Cup matchup at Spectrum Center.

Celtics Clear Payton Pritchard After Scary Injury

Pritchard’s availability was uncertain after he left Wednesday’s 109-102 victory over Milwaukee during the third quarter.

The 28-year-old guard suffered a right eye abrasion after taking contact to his face.

Pritchard had already played through an earlier collision that left him bleeding. He remained in the game before another hit eventually sent him to the locker room.

The Celtics initially listed him as questionable to return, but he did not play again.

Pritchard finished with 10 points, five assists and one rebound in 18 minutes, shooting 4-for-7 from the field.

Following the game, Mazzulla offered an encouraging assessment.

“He’s okay,” Mazzulla told reporters. “I don’t know exactly what it is, but he got hit in the eye, hit in the head. Seems to be okay.”

Boston initially listed Pritchard as questionable Thursday before upgrading him Friday.

It marks his second injury scare in as many games.

Pritchard entered Wednesday’s matchup questionable because of a right shoulder contusion but received clearance to play before tipoff.

Payton Pritchard Gives Boston Key Offensive Boost

Pritchard’s availability is welcome news for a Celtics team relying on its depth during a demanding early-season schedule.

The former Oregon standout has averaged 13 points and 3.6 assists through eight games while coming off the bench in every appearance.

Although his shooting has been inconsistent, Pritchard remains one of Boston’s most reliable secondary ballhandlers.

He demonstrated his scoring ability Oct. 30, pouring in a season-high 30 points during a 125-111 NBA Cup victory over the Chicago Bulls.

His return also allows Mazzulla to maintain the backcourt rotation rather than asking Mike Conley or Baylor Scheierman to absorb additional minutes.

The Celtics overcame Pritchard’s early departure Wednesday behind strong performances from Paul George and Derrick White.

George finished with 25 points, while White added 24, including 11 in the fourth quarter.

Boston also played without Jayson Tatum, who received a scheduled rest day.

Tatum is absent from Friday’s injury report and is expected back against Charlotte.

Boston Looks to Extend Winning Streak Against Charlotte

Boston enters Friday’s matchup with a 6-2 record, having won its previous two games.

The Celtics will face a Charlotte team struggling to regain its early-season form.

The Hornets have dropped five consecutive games and enter the contest at 3-6.

Charlotte will also be without second-year sharpshooter Kon Knueppel, who suffered a setback during his season debut Wednesday against Brooklyn.

Knueppel is listed as out with a left hamstring strain. Grant Williams is also sidelined, while Moussa Diabate and Dennis Schroder have both been downgraded to out.

For Boston, Pritchard’s clearance eliminates a potentially significant backcourt concern before the start of its road trip.

The Celtics and Hornets tip off Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern.